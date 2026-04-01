Adani Green Energy Hits 19.3 GW Portfolio After Record 5 GW Capacity Addition in FY26

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) announced on Wednesday that it commissioned 5,051 MW (5.05 GW) of renewable capacity in the financial year ending March 2026. This marks the largest annual greenfield expansion by any renewable firm globally, excluding China. The addition brings AGEL's total operational portfolio to 19.3 GW, supported largely by accelerated execution at the Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat.

The bulk of the 5 GW addition was concentrated at the Khavda site in Gujarat, where AGEL is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant. The new capacity includes 3.4 GW of solar, 0.7 GW of wind, and 1 GW of wind-solar hybrid infrastructure. With these additions, the total installed capacity at the Khavda site alone has reached 9.4 GW, nearly one-third of its 2029 target.

In addition to generation capacity, the company operationalized 1,376 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at the same location. Sagar Adani, Executive Director of AGEL, noted that the milestone supports the company’s broader goal of achieving a 50 GW portfolio by 2030. The Khavda project utilizes advanced bifacial solar modules and 5.2 MW onshore wind turbines to maximize yield across its 538 sq km footprint.

ESG Performance and Market Position

As of the close of FY26, AGEL remains India’s largest pure-play renewable energy company. The current 19.3 GW portfolio is expected to offset approximately 36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The company maintained its top sustainability ranking in the Indian power sector for the second consecutive year, according to NSE Sustainability Ratings.

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The expansion comes at a time when India is pushing for a rapid shift toward a low-carbon economy to meet international climate commitments. Analysts suggest that the 5 GW annual run rate sets a new benchmark for utility-scale deployment in the region. AGEL’s operational efficiency was further highlighted by its use of waterless robotic cleaning systems at the Khavda site, aimed at reducing resource consumption in the arid region.