Adani Green Energy Tops 20 Gw In Operational Capacity, Representing 14% Of India's Solar And 12% Of Solar-Wind Installed Base

Ahmedabad, 1 July 2026: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India's largest renewable energy company, has surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of operational renewable energy capacity, becoming the first renewable energy company in India to achieve the milestone predominantly through greenfield development.

The company generates over 52 billion units of clean electricity annually. The output represents nearly 3 per cent of India's electricity consumption, enough to power New York City for a year, or almost the entire Mumbai and New Delhi combined. The milestone comes within a decade of commissioning AGEL’s first renewable energy project at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu, in 2016, making it India's largest and fastest greenfield renewable energy capacity addition. The company added 5,051 megawatts (MW) in FY26, the highest annual renewable capacity addition by any company outside China.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said: “Surpassing 20 GW demonstrates what disciplined execution and long-term vision can achieve. Today, AGEL, along with our efficient team and longstanding partners, delivers renewable electricity almost equivalent to annual power requirement of Mumbai and New Delhi combined, reinforcing the country's energy security while accelerating its clean energy transition."

The milestone follows Mr. Adani's address at the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue held on June 26 during London Climate Action Week at The Science Museum, London. At the forum, he highlighted the importance of accelerating electrification through renewable energy integrated with large-scale storage to strengthen energy security, improve affordability and deliver reliable, round-the-clock clean power.

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The addition marks India's largest and fastest renewable energy capacity expansion to date. AGEL's operational portfolio comprises about 14.2 GW of solar, 2.7 GW of wind and 3.3 GW of wind-solar hybrid capacity. Additionally, AGEL has commissioned 3.55 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), the world's largest deployment outside China and one of the fastest executed globally. "As renewable energy assumes a larger share of India's power mix, battery storage is becoming central to delivering reliable, dispatchable clean power, " Mr. Adani added.

AGEL plans to add 10 GWh of battery storage in FY27 and expand its portfolio to 50 GWh over the next five years, supporting its 50 GW renewable energy target by 2030. Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat, is the centrepiece of AGEL's next phase of growth and the site of the world's largest renewable energy plant. Spread across 538 sq km of barren land, the project has a planned capacity of 30 GW, covering an area five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai. AGEL has already commissioned 9.5 GW of solar capacity at the site, representing more than 30 per cent of the project's planned capacity

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About Adani Green Energy Limited

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) is India’s largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. AGEL currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 20 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.