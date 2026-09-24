Adani Group Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore Bengal Investment By 2035, Unveils Rs 4,000 Crore Healthcare Project

Kolkata: The Adani Group on Thursday announced plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, while unveiling a Rs 4,000 crore healthcare project in New Town, Kolkata.

The announcement was made during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed 2,000-bed Adani Arogya Mandir, a not-for-profit medical institution being developed by the Adani Foundation.

The project, spread across 51.75 acres at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub, is expected to create approximately 10,000 jobs across the healthcare ecosystem and cater to more than 200,000 inpatients and over two million outpatients annually.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari laid the foundation stone for the project, which is envisioned as a comprehensive academic medical centre serving patients from Eastern India and beyond. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani, participated in the bhumi pujan ceremony.

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2,000-Bed Hospital With Medical College & Research Facilities

The Adani Arogya Mandir will feature a 2,000-bed hospital, with 1,000 beds reserved for economically weaker sections eligible under state and central government health insurance schemes.

The healthcare campus will include a medical college, a College of Nursing and an institution for allied healthcare and paramedical education. The medical college is expected to offer an annual intake of 150 undergraduate students, more than 100 postgraduate students and over 40 super-specialists.

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The first phase of the multispeciality hospital will focus on cancer care, offering advanced tertiary and specialised healthcare services. The broader campus will also include step-down and transitional care facilities, along with a Meditel and Vishram Gruh to provide accommodation for relatives of patients receiving treatment.

Residential facilities for healthcare professionals and their families are also planned as part of the integrated healthcare ecosystem.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gautam Adani said the group would invest more than Rs 4,000 crore in the hospital, medical college and research facility.

“The Adani Arogya Mandir will be a world-class, not-for-profit medical institution that will have 2,000 beds - with a thousand beds catering to economically weaker sections of society, eligible under State and Central health insurance schemes,” Adani said.

Advanced Medical Sciences Research Focus

The proposed institution will develop a research ecosystem covering genomics, precision medicine, biomedical informatics, artificial intelligence, clinical trials, molecular sciences and other applied biomedical disciplines.

According to the project details, the research programme will focus on translating scientific discoveries into improvements in diagnosis, treatment and disease prevention. The institution is also expected to collaborate with international partners to develop clinical pathways, technologies and research capabilities.

The Adani Foundation has engaged Mayo Clinic Global Consulting in the United States and Singapore's SingHealth to provide expertise in clinical care, academic medicine, digital health, quality, workforce development and innovation.

The project is expected to serve as a foundation for the subsequent development of Centres of Excellence across various specialities and super-specialities in its second phase.

Adani’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Roadmap

Gautam Adani also announced that the Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 across multiple sectors.

The proposed investments will cover ports, logistics, renewable energy, power generation, power transmission and distribution, roads and bridges, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

Drawing a parallel with Mundra in Gujarat, which became a foundation for the group's major projects, Adani described West Bengal as the group's karmabhoomi in the East.

“While healthcare can transform individual lives, infrastructure can transform the opportunities available to millions and this is where our larger commitment to Bengal begins,” he said.

Adani also highlighted West Bengal's geographical position and its potential to serve as a maritime and logistics link connecting India's industrial heartland, the Northeast and the Bay of Bengal.

Writers’ Building Restoration & Durga Puja Initiatives

Alongside the healthcare and infrastructure investments, the Adani Group announced support for the restoration of Kolkata's historic Writers' Building and the revitalisation of Kumartuli Ghat.

The group signed two memoranda of understanding with the West Bengal government concerning the restoration of Writers' Building and the promotion of Kolkata's Durga Puja traditions through the Adani Pujo Preview initiative.

The initiative is intended to support puja organisers, artists, artisans, service providers and other stakeholders associated with Bengal's cultural and creative ecosystem.