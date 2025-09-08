Republic World
Updated 8 September 2025 at 15:14 IST

Adani International School hosts ISSO National Games Chess Competition

Adani International School, Shantigram, successfully hosted the ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2025, a two-day celebration of strategy, intellect and sportsmanship.

Adani International School, Shantigram, hosted the two-day ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2025 with over 370 participants from more than 80 schools across 10+ states. | Image: Adani International
Adani International School, Shantigram, successfully hosted the ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2025, a two-day celebration of strategy, intellect and sportsmanship. The event brought together more than 370 student participants representing over 80 schools from across 10+ states of India. With over 650 attendees—including parents, coaches and supporters—the campus was transformed into a vibrant hub of competition and camaraderie.

The tournament featured four distinct categories—Under 11, Under 14, Under 17, and Under 19—ensuring meaningful opportunities for players at every stage of their chess journey. Across two intense days, participants demonstrated sharp strategy, skill and composure under pressure.

The Opening Ceremony was graced by Mrs Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, whose interaction with students set a warm and encouraging tone. The young players were also inspired byMr Bhavesh Patel, former Secretary of the Gujarat State Chess Association and Vice-President of the All India Chess Federation, and Grandmaster Ankit Rajpara, who shared insights from his own competitive journey.

Indian chess is in the midst of a global renaissance, with a steady stream of prodigies like R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and others—challenging the world’s best and securing India a firm place among the top chess nations. This surge of international success is rooted in the country’s thriving school-level ecosystem, where tournaments like this at Adani International School provide young players with early exposure to high-level competition. By nurturing talent through such platforms, India is building the pipeline that feeds into the world's elite tournaments, ensuring that the next wave of champions emerges from classrooms and campuses across the country.

The event reaffirmed Adani International School’s commitment to holistic education, where athletic excellence complements intellectual growth. The school’s thriving sports culture, supported through dedicated clubs, expert coaching and regular competitions, continues to nurture critical thinking, resilience and ethical conduct.

At the Closing Ceremony, medals were awarded across all four categories, with the announcement of the Overall Champion and Runners-Up marking the tournament’s highlight. 

Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Mumbai, was crowned Overall Champion, while Indus International School, Hyderabad, earned the Runners-Up title. Both these schools demonstrated consistency, focus and outstanding sportsmanship.

Here is the list of all the medal winners:

UNDER 11

Rank

BOYS

School

GIRLS

School

1

Ayaanraj Kottapally

Shreenidhi International School

Amaya Agarwal

Indus International School Hyderabad

2

Anay Agarwal

Indus International School Hyderabad

Teesha Byadwal

Jayshree Periwal Global School

3

Ahaan Kataruka

Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School

Mrunmayee Daware

HVB Global Academy

UNDER 14

Rank

BOYS

School

GIRLS

School

1

Nirvaan Nirav Shah

Don Bosco International School

Naisha Khandelwal

Neerja Modi School

2

Amay Jain

Rockwoods International School

Aadya Reddy Konda

The Gaudium School

3

Udbhav Sharma

Neerja Modi  School

Shreya Tirthani

Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence

UNDER 17

Rank

BOYS

School

GIRLS

School

1

Aman George Thomas

Vidyashilp Academy

Hasitha Reddy Patelu

Manchester Global School

2

Aditya Kunal Patil

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Ananya Khandelwal

JBCN International School, Parel

3

Devansh Khandelwal

Scottish High International School

Suhaani Lohia

Dhirubhai Ambani International School

UNDER 19

Rank

BOYS

School

GIRLS

School

1

Sparsh Sarawogi

Indus International School Bangalore

Jhalak Byadwal

Jayshree Periwal Global School

2

Aayan Singhvi

Jayshree Periwal  International School

Dhyana Doshi

Aditya Birla World Academy

3

Kabir Tandon

Indus International School Bangalore

Nibha Manchal

Sanjay Ghodawat International School

About Adani International School

Adani International School provides a global learning experience with future-ready educational applications. It integrates an experiential teaching process with state-of-the-art technology into its learning curriculum, inspiring students to develop crucial life skills. The school endeavours to impart holistic education to its students, making them conscious, responsible, happy and purposeful citizens of society. The school’s expert pool of faculty has been handpicked from the most reputed institutions. They engage students in learning processes which help them develop necessary personality traits, paving the way for them to be successful in all walks of life.
 

Published By : Anubhav Maurya

Published On: 8 September 2025 at 15:14 IST

