Adani International School Hosts ISSO National Games Chess Competition 2026

Ahmedabad: Adani International School (ADIS), committed to strengthening the school sports ecosystem, is hosting the Indian Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) National Games Chess Competition 2026, bringing together 425+ young chess players from 100+ schools across 10+ states. More than 800 students, parents, coaches and school representatives are attending the two-day championship in Ahmedabad.

The national championship features four age categories, Under 11, Under 14, Under 17 and Under 19, giving players the opportunity to compete against peers from across the country. The tournament tests the fundamentals of competitive chess, from concentration and decision-making to the ability to stay composed under pressure.

The championship was inaugurated in the presence of Indian Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Mrs Namrata Adani, Advisory Board Member, ISSO and Promoter, ADIS. Their interaction with the participating students added to the spirit opening of a championship centred on competitive sport and sporting values.

Gujarat’s Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi attended the event.

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Mrs Namrata Adani said: “Chess teaches young people to think ahead, make thoughtful decisions and stay composed when the outcome is uncertain. These are qualities that serve them well far beyond the chessboard. Competitions such as this give students the experience of preparing with discipline, competing with confidence and learning from every game, whether they win or lose.”

The championship is also bringing together students from different schools and states, giving them the chance to compete, learn from one another and build connections through a shared passion for chess. For participants, the experience extends beyond individual results to the demands and camaraderie of competing at the national level.

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For ADIS, hosting the ISSO National Games Chess Competition reflects a wider commitment to strengthening the role of sport in education. The school’s approach gives students meaningful opportunities to compete while helping them develop discipline, confidence, resilience, leadership and sportsmanship, qualities that extend well beyond the chessboard.

With the competition underway, players are now progressing through the tournament’s rounds, where preparation, judgement and composure will be tested with every game.

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