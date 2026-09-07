Adani Power Recognized for Outstanding ESG Performance by NSE Sustainability

Ahmedabad: Adani Power Limited, India’s largest private sector thermal power generator, today said that it has further improved upon its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, as assessed by NSE Sustainability, with a score of 66, against FY26 score of 65.

APL continues to rank higher than all other major Indian thermal, mixed fuel, and integrated energy companies, reflecting its unwavering ESG commitment and focus on sustainable growth with responsible business practices. It continues in the “Aspiring” category.

NSE Sustainability, a subsidiary of NSE Indices and part of the National Stock Exchange of India Group, is a SEBI-registered ESG Rating Provider. As part of its annual ESG assessment, it evaluates 500 listed companies in India, providing investors and stakeholders an independent assessment of a company's ESG credentials and long-term value creation potential. A high ESG score gives shareholders greater confidence that the company is well-governed, resilient to emerging risks, attractive to long-term investors, and positioned to create sustainable value over time.

Adani Power’s continuous focus on a wide range of ESG initiatives and its operational excellence is benchmarked against best industry standards. It has implemented advanced low emission technologies like Ultra-Supercritical Units to reduce its carbon footprint and has invested in continuous monitoring and corrective systems. In addition to energy efficiency measures, the company has prioritized water conservation and responsible waste disposal during operations.

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Socially, the company has expanded community development programs, emphasizing education, healthcare, and skill-building for communities. Initiatives such as scholarship programs for underprivileged students, health camps, and livelihood enhancement projects reflect Adani Power's commitment to inclusive growth.

On Governance aspects, Adani Power surpasses regulatory requirements prescribed under the framework. The percentage of independent directors in Nomination and Remuneration Committee is better than the compliance requirements.

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Similarly, the Audit Committee's independent director representation is better than the statutory guidelines and the composition of the Risk Management Committee is better than the required threshold of independent directors. The company has also adopted stringent supplier and contractor ESG standards, ensuring responsible practices throughout its value chain.