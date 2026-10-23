Adani Total Gas Reports 12% EBITDA Growth In Q2 Despite High Gas Prices, APM Cut

Ahmedabad: Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), one of India’s largest CGD companies, continues its mission of transforming India’s energy landscape through infrastructure development across existing and new geographical areas, and new-age energy businesses. Today, ATGL announced its operational and financial performance for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2026.

“ATGL delivered a strong performance in Q2FY27, with volumes growing 12% and revenue rising 34% year-on-year, supported by sustained CNG demand, deeper PNG penetration and disciplined network expansion. This momentum enabled ATGL to achieve strong double-digit EBITDA growth up by 12% YoY.

This performance was achieved despite a challenging operating environment marked by the continuation of the West Asia crisis, elevated Brent and spot gas prices, currency depreciation and a reduction in APM allocation. Our diversified sourcing portfolio, mix of long-term contracts and flexible market purchases along with calibrated price mechanism, helped manage cost pressures, maintained supply reliability, and sustained customer demand.

We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation, volume growth, operational excellence combined with digital enablement across CNG, PNG, e-mobility and biomass segments to create long-term value for customers and stakeholders.” – Sanjay Pandita, CEO, ATGL

Advertisement

Standalone Operational and Infrastructural Highlights:

Operational Performance Particulars UoM Q2FY27 Q2FY26 % Change YoY H1FY27 H1FY26 % Change YoY Sales Volume MMSCM 315 280 12% 618 547 13% CNG Sales MMSCM 223 191 17% 441 376 17% PNG Sales MMSCM 92 89 3% 177 171 4%

Particulars UoM As on 30th September’26 Q2FY27 Additions H1FY27 Additions CNG Stations Nos. 723 16 21 Steel Network Inch Km 16,305 318 732 Domestic-PNG Nos. 11,80,682 39,574 77,817 Commercial-PNG Nos. 7,669 392 784 Industrial-PNG Nos. 3,195 50 106

Key Business updates

Advertisement

The West Asia crisis continued in Q2FY27, resulting in elevated Brent and spot gas prices, while currency depreciation further increased the gas cost.

Following withdrawal of temporary pooled gas support effective 5 July 2026, the Government introduced a revised HPHT allocation framework, improving domestic gas availability for CGD entities through a demand and shortfall-based methodology.

ATGL continued to leverage a diversified sourcing portfolio, including increased domestic allocation, new long and mid-term contracts and market purchases, to address demand requirements, manage supply risks and maintain operational reliability.

Operations Commentary – Q2 & H1FY27

CNG volume increased by 17% YoY in Q2FY27 and H1FY27, supported by network expansion and higher throughput across multiple Geographical Areas.

~11.81 lakh homes are now connected with Piped Natural Gas.

PNG volume grew by 3% YoY in Q2FY27 and 4% YoY in H1FY27, supported by domestic and commercial demand.

Overall volume increased by 12% YoY in Q2FY27 and 13% YoY in H1FY27.

Standalone Financial Highlights:

Financial Performance Particulars UoM Q2FY27 Q2FY26 % Change YoY H1FY27 H1FY26 % Change YoY Revenue INR Cr 2,102 1,569 34% 3,999 3,060 31% EBITDA INR Cr 340 302 12% 621 603 3% Profit Before Tax INR Cr 235 217 8% 414 436 -5% Profit After Tax INR Cr 167 162 3% 300 324 -7% Cash Profit INR Cr 254 235 8% 458 462 -1%

Results Commentary Q2 & H1FY27

Revenue from operations rose by 34% in Q2FY27 and 31% in H1FY27, led by sustained volume growth.

Cost of natural gas increased by 43% in Q2FY27, driven by sustained volume growth, elevated Brent-linked prices, withdrawal of pooled-gas support and the prolonged West Asia crisis.

APM allocation for the CNG segment averaged around 25% in Q2FY27, with shortfall addressed through HPHT gas, NWG, long-term and short-term contracts, and market purchases.

Strategic sourcing and calibrated pricing helped manage higher input costs while sustaining volume growth.

EBITDA grew by 12% YoY at INR 340 Cr in Q2FY27 and 3% growth at INR 621 Cr in H1FY27.

PBT and PAT stood at INR 235 Cr and INR 167 Cr, respectively in Q2FY27.

Consolidated PAT stood at INR 173 Cr for Q2 FY27 and INR 315 Cr for H1 FY27.

Adani TotalEnergies E-mobility Limited (ATEL)

ATEL expanded its footprint to 5,513 installed EV Charge Points across 26 states/UTs and 225 cities

across 26 states/UTs and 225 cities Installed capacity increased to ~63 MW, with 4,809 charge points operational

Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Limited (ATBL)

A total of 460 MT of CBG was sold in H1FY27, including 195 tonnes through dedicated CBG stations and the balance to third parties.

Organic manure recorded sales of 6,865+ tonnes in H1FY27, including 1,757+ tonnes under the Harit Amrit brand.

Harit Amrit continued its regional expansion with brand-awareness sessions for farmers.

Key ESG Highlights

NSE Sustainability score increased to 75 and Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) score improved to 75 out of 100

About Adani Total Gas