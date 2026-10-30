Aditya of Galgotias University Makes India Proud, Beats Russia’s Magomedov to Win U-19 World Boxing Title

Greater Noida: Aditya, a B.A. English student at Galgotias University, is the men’s 55 kg world champion at the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro. He defeated Russia’s Islam Magomedov by a 4-1 split decision in the final on 27 October.

In a thrilling final, Aditya came from behind like a true champion to win the title. He trailed 3-2 on the judges’ cards after the opening round, then took the second round 4-1 to seize control of the bout. His path to the final included a quarter-final win that assured him a medal and a unanimous 5-0 semi-final win over Azerbaijan’s Nihat Gasimov.

Held under World Boxing from 14 to 28 October, the championships brought together the world’s best boxers born in 2008 and 2009. Aditya’s was India’s only gold of the edition. India finished with four medals, with Megha Sheokand winning silver in the women’s 80 kg and Harshika (women’s 65 kg) and Prachi Tokas (women’s 80+ kg) taking bronze. Russia topped the overall standings with five golds. The world title builds on the silver Aditya won at the Asian U-19 Boxing Championships in Jakarta in July 2026.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “Heartiest congratulations to Aditya on becoming a world champion. Winning India’s only gold at the World Boxing U-19 Championships, and doing it with a comeback against a strong Russian opponent in the final, shows remarkable character. Aditya has made India proud, and the entire Galgotias University community is proud of him. We will continue to back him fully as he pursues even bigger goals in the sport alongside his education.”

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Aditya’s title adds to a strong year of international results for Galgotias University athletes. In June 2026, first-year students Ritu Mondal, Riya and Deepa Lodhi won five gold medals between them at the 1st World Yogasana Championship in Ahmedabad, which featured 522 athletes from 79 countries. Taekwondo athlete Vaishnave won silver in the under-49 kg senior women’s category at the Qatar Open 2025 and a silver at the Vietnam Open International Taekwondo Championship, while para athlete Preeti Pal competed at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 in Dubai.

Students train at the sports complex on the University’s Greater Noida campus, which includes an air-conditioned gymnasium, a hockey ground, facilities for football, cricket, basketball, futsal, handball, kabaddi and athletics, courts for badminton, squash and table tennis, and a pickleball court opened in April 2025. The University’s Sports Council organises training and competitions through the year, and sports scholarships support students with outstanding competitive records.

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Galgotias University congratulates Aditya, his coaches and his family on the world title.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry-aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.