‘ADNOC Award Reflects Trust in L&T’: S N Subrahmanyan on ₹15,000+ Crore Contract

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an ‘ultra-mega’ offshore project from ADNOC Offshore for a major offshore development in the Middle East, with the contract valued at more than ₹15,000 crore.

The order has been secured by L&T’s offshore business arm, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore), and will be executed through a consortium arrangement, with LTEH Offshore serving as the lead partner. L&T classifies contracts valued at over ₹15,000 crore as ultra-mega orders.

“This prestigious award from ADNOC reflects the trust our clients place in L&T’s engineering excellence, project execution capabilities and unwavering commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects safely and on schedule,” said S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T.

“As a long-standing partner in the region, we remain committed to supporting the UAE’s energy ambitions through innovative, sustainable and world-class offshore solutions,” Subrahmanyan added.

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The business unit will execute the major share of the project scope, which covers engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of multiple offshore facilities, along with upgrades to existing facilities.

The contract also includes a fabrication component, with a portion of the fabrication work to be carried out at L&T’s fabrication yards. According to the regulatory disclosure, the work will leverage L&T’s integrated EPCIC capabilities and regional execution track record.

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The consortium-led structure places LTEH Offshore in charge of a substantial portion of the project’s execution. Its scope extends across the key stages of the offshore development, from engineering and procurement to construction, installation and commissioning.

The project also combines the development of multiple offshore facilities with upgrades to existing infrastructure, giving the offshore business responsibility for both new project execution and work on existing facilities.

The fabrication work at L&T’s yards forms an additional part of the execution scope. It will be undertaken alongside the broader EPCIC activities covered under the contract, drawing on the company’s existing fabrication infrastructure.

The award adds to L&T’s growing offshore project portfolio across global markets, bringing together its engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning and fabrication capabilities in an integrated delivery model.

For L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, the order adds another major offshore assignment involving multiple facilities, upgrades to existing infrastructure and fabrication work. The business unit will lead the consortium and execute the major share of the project scope.

The contract further highlights the scale of L&T’s offshore project execution capabilities, with LTEH Offshore taking the lead role and combining its EPCIC expertise with the company’s fabrication capabilities.