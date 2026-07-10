Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin And Ayantika Mondal Were Conferred The DAC Legal Luminary Award 2026

Bengaluru, July 2026: The Directorial Advisors Consortium (DAC), through its Legal Research & Advisory Council (LRAC), successfully organised the Legal Connect Conclave 2026 at the NGO Hall, Cubbon Park, Bengaluru. Held under the theme "Bridging Research, Advisory and Practice," the conclave, co-chaired by Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin, brought together an illustrious gathering of judges, senior advocates, corporate leaders, academicians, legal professionals, researchers, and law students to deliberate on the evolving role of the legal profession in an era of rapid technological advancement, regulatory transformation, and changing societal expectations.

The conclave commenced with a Welcome Address by Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin, Co-Chairman of the DAC Legal Advisory Council, who warmly received the distinguished gathering and outlined DAC's vision of fostering ethical leadership, legal scholarship, professional excellence, and institutional development. Emphasising the significance of the conclave's central theme, he highlighted the growing need to bridge legal research, advisory, and professional practice in order to create a more responsive, innovative, and future-ready legal ecosystem capable of addressing the complex legal and governance challenges of the contemporary era.

The Special Keynote Address was delivered by Hon'ble Justice P. Krishna Bhat, former Judge of the High Court of Karnataka and Chairman of the Directorial Advisors Consortium, who spoke extensively on the indispensable role of ethical leadership, institutional integrity, and research-oriented legal practice in strengthening the administration of justice. His Lordship underscored the importance of preserving constitutional values, professional ethics, and judicial independence while encouraging legal professionals to continually adapt to technological innovations and the evolving demands of an ever-changing society.

The conclave was further distinguished by the presence of Shri Basavaraj S., Senior Advocate and Chairman of the DAC Legal Research & Advisory Council, who graced the programme as the Guest of Honour. Under his expert guidance and scholarly oversight, the conclave was meticulously coordinated and executed — a testament to the DAC's steadfast commitment to creating high-quality institutional platforms that foster legal scholarship, professional collaboration, institutional excellence, and meaningful dialogue across all segments of the legal fraternity.

Advertisement

A defining moment of the conclave was the formal launch of Justice Written in the Absence of Law, authored by Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin, unveiled in the esteemed presence of the assembled dignitaries. The publication ventures into the evolving contours of justice, legal reasoning, constitutional values, and the transformative role of law in addressing contemporary societal and governance challenges. The work stands as a significant contribution to legal scholarship, with the potential to meaningfully influence public policy discourse, legislative reform, and judicial thought in the years ahead.

The common session featured the Theme Address by Hon'ble Justice Suraj Govindaraj, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, on "The Integration of Artificial Intelligence in the Indian Judiciary: Navigating Efficiency, Ethics, and Equity." His Lordship offered a nuanced and forward-looking examination of the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in judicial administration, case management, and the democratisation of access to justice, while cautioning that the adoption of such tools must at all times be governed by the principles of fairness, accountability, transparency, human oversight, and the enduring tenets of natural justice.

Advertisement

A crowning moment of the conclave was the presentation of the DAC Legal Luminaries Awards 2026, recognising distinguished members of the legal fraternity for their exceptional contributions to advocacy, legal research, corporate governance, public service, and the administration of justice. In a moment of special distinction, Advocate Anik M. Iktear Uddin was conferred the DAC Legal Luminary Award 2026 by Hon'ble Justice P. Krishna Bhat, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to legal scholarship, ethical leadership, professional excellence, and institutional development. The remaining awardees, equally deserving of this honour, included Shri Suryanarayana Rao, Shri Ramaswamy Iyengar, Shri Kantharaj, Smt. Susheela, Smt. Anuradha, Shri Arvind Kamath, Shri Vivek Reddy, Smt. Prathima Honnapur, Shri Nandakumar, Shri Ameet Deshpande, Smt. Ayantika Mondal, and Shri Akshay Goel. The awards collectively celebrated professional excellence, ethical leadership, dedication to public service, and enduring contributions that have advanced the cause of law and justice in India.

Throughout the conclave, participants engaged in substantive and forward-looking discussions on emerging legal developments, governance challenges, technological innovation, judicial reforms, regulatory frameworks, and the growing significance of interdisciplinary collaboration in shaping the future of law. The event simultaneously served as an invaluable platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and professional engagement among members of the Bench, the Bar, academia, corporate leadership, policymakers, researchers, and the next generation of aspiring legal professionals.

The programme was formally brought to a close with a Vote of Thanks by Mr. Vaibhav Malimath, Advocate and Director of the DAC Legal Advisory Council, who conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished dignitaries, keynote speakers, awardees, delegates, organising committee, volunteers, and all participants whose collective effort and commitment rendered the conclave an unequivocal and resounding success.