Aesl Concludes Q1fy27 with Solid Performance

Ahmedabad, 21 July 2026: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (“AESL”), part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and the largest private transmission, distribution, smart metering and energy solutions platform company in India, today announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“AESL has delivered a robust start to FY27, driven by strong financial performance and continued operational excellence across our core businesses. During the quarter, we further strengthened our growth platform through the proposed acquisition of IntelliSmart, a strategic step towards building India’s leading smart metering platform. Our Energy Solutions Platform has now gathered momentum, supported by significant renewable energy tie-ups and growing consumer stack across utilities, Commercial & Industrial and data centre segments. Backed by a strong project pipeline, disciplined execution and credit discipline, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth and create long-term stakeholder value” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions

Q1 FY27 Highlights:

Consolidated Financial Performance: (Rs crore)

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Particulars Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 YoY % Total Income 9,852 7,026 40% Operational Revenue 7,117 4,6171 54% Operating EBITDA 2,779 1,6321 70% EBITDA 3,178 2,017 58% PAT 1,237 539 130%

Notes: Total Income = Operational revenue + income from Service Concession Agreement (SCA) assets / EPC / traded goods + one-time income/expense + Other Income; Total EBITDA = Operating EBITDA plus other income, one-time regulatory income, adjusted for CSR exp.; 1. Includes revenue from of Energy Solutions Platform

Revenue:

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The total income of Rs 9,852 crore in Q1FY27 grew by 40%, and operational revenue of Rs 7,117 crore in Q1FY27 was up 54%; driven by ramp-up of the recently commissioned Mumbai HVDC project, smart metering roll-out, and contribution from energy solutions platform

EBITDA:

All-time high EBITDA of Rs 3,178 crore in Q1FY27, showing robust growth by 58%;

Operational EBITDA rose strongly to Rs. 2,779 crore during the quarter, up by 70%

Segment-wise Financial Highlights: (Rs crore)

Segment Particulars Q1FY27 Q1FY26 YoY % Transmission Operating Revenue 1,596 1,172 36% Operating EBITDA 1,477 1,070 38% EBITDA margin % 92% 92% Distribution (AEML and MUL) Operating Revenue 3,520 3,360 5% Operating EBITDA 587 493 19% Smart Metering (Non Ind AS) Operating Revenue 347 112 136% Operating EBITDA 311 98 141% EBITDA margin % 89% 88% - Energy Solutions Platform Operating Revenue* 1,839 18 - Operating EBITDA 590 17 -

AEML: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd; MUL: MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility Ltd. The total Operating EBITDA and Operating Revenue numbers of Q1 FY26 include Energy Solutions Platform *excluding other trading income

Segment-wise Key Operational Highlights:

Particulars Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 Transmission business Average Availability (%) 99.6% 99.8% Total Transmission Network (ckm) 27,949 26,696 Distribution business (AEML) Supply reliability (%) 99.99% 99.99% Distribution loss (%) 5.16%1 4.24% Units sold (MU's) 3,260 2,939 Distribution business (MUL) Units sold (MU's) 425 271 Smart metering business Meters Installed (in millions) 2.07 2.41 Cumulative Meters Installed (in millions) 13.44 5.54 Meters billed (in millions) 2.01 3.04 Cumulative Meter months (in millions) 34.80 10.61

1. Impacted due to extreme heat conditions resulting to higher energy consumption and increase in distribution loss; within regulator permissible limit of 5.31%

Segment-wise Progress and Outlook:

Transmission:

Robust project pipeline of 13 projects worth Rs 71,779 crore to be executed

The near-term transmission tendering opportunity at ~Rs 1.1 lakh crore remains solid

The company reported strong operational parameters during the quarter, with an average system availability of over 99.6%. Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 35 crore in Q1FY27 reflecting the superior O&M practices

Distribution business (AEML Mumbai and MUL):

The distribution business recorded a steady business performance. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.’s (AEML) Regulated Asset Base (RAB) stands at Rs 10,353 crores (Equity of Rs 5,485 crores and Debt of Rs 4,867 crores) as of Q1FY27, recording a growth of 9.7% YoY

99.99% supply reliability maintained — AEML continues to lead India's distribution sector on operational benchmarks

Total units sold in the Mumbai circle increased by 11% from 2,939 MUs in Q1FY26 to 3,260 MUs in Q1FY27

MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility Ltd.’s (MUL) units sold grew 57% YoY to 425 MUs vs 272 MUs last year, driven by strong industrial and commercial demand

The distribution loss in AEML network was at 5.16% in Q1FY27, impacted by extreme heatwave conditions resulting to higher energy consumption and increase in distribution loss

Smart Meters:

AESL announced the proposed acquisition of IntelliSmart, strengthening its smart metering business and positioning itself to become India’s largest smart metering platform with a portfolio of 47+ million smart meters

Energy Solutions Platform:

~4.0 GW supply tie-up across solar and wind, ~3.3 GWh of BESS and 1+ GW energy portfolio across C&I, data centers and utilities, delivering integrated renewable and round-the-clock digital energy solutions

ESG and Other Updates:

ESG Risk Assessments and Insights Limited improved AESL’s ESG Risk Rating to 73/100 in June 2026 from 68/100 in February 2026, elevating its rating category from ‘Strong’ to ‘Excellent’

Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating improved to 18.5 (Low Risk) in Jun’26 from 19.9 in Sep’25, placing AESL among the top 7th percentile of 215 global electric utilities.

AEML retained its position as India’s top-ranked distribution utility, with A+ rating in REC’s Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) for excellence in customer service

About Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL):

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 27,949 ckm and 1,23,175 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ. AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India’s leading smart metering integrator with an order book of over 24.6 million meters. AESL, with its integrated offering through the expansion of its distribution network through parallel licenses and competitive and tailored retail solutions, including a significant share of green power, is revolutionizing the way energy is delivered to the end consumer. AESL is a catalyst for transforming the energy landscape in the most reliable, affordable, and sustainable way.

For more information, please visit www.adanienergysolutions.com

For media queries, please contact: For investor relations, please contact: Roy Paul Prashant Soni Adani Portfolio Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. - prashant.soni@adani.com roy.paul@adani.com investor.aesl@adani.com