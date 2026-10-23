Adani Energy Q2 Profit Jumps 145% as Net Profit More Than Doubles to Rs 1,364 Crore, EBITDA Rises 67% 

Ahmedabad: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (“AESL”), part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and the largest private transmission, distribution, smart metering and energy solutions platform company in India, today announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“AESL closed the first half of the fiscal year with strong financial and operational momentum, laying a robust foundation for future growth. We significantly expanded our growth pipeline by winning the strategic Vizag and Satara transmission assets, elevating our active order book to ~Rs 87,000 crore.

Operationally, our Mumbai distribution business grew by ~11% in MUs sold, while our smart metering platform scaled its installation base to ~15 million meters. A significant 2.5 GW RTC power supply contract with MSEDCL reinforced AESL’s core competencies in multi-source energy aggregation and power supply optimization for its customers.

Backed by robust quarter-on-quarter performance across all business segments and strict financial prudence, we are well-positioned to convert this massive project pipeline into long-term stakeholder value.” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions

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Q2 & H1 FY27 Highlights:

Consolidated Financial Performance: (Rs crore)

Particulars H1 FY27 H1 FY26 YoY % Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 YoY % Total Income 20,092 13,793 46% 10,239 6,767 51% Operational Revenue 14,351 9,548 50% 7,167 4,740 51% Operating EBITDA 5,878 3,463 70% 3,070 1,825 68% EBITDA 6,726 4,144 62% 3,548 2,126 67% PAT 2,600 1,096 137% 1,364 557 145%

Notes: Total Income = Operational revenue + income from Service Concession Agreement (SCA) assets / EPC / traded goods + One time income/expense + Other Income; Total EBITDA = Operating EBITDA plus other income, one-time regulatory income, adjusted for CSR exp.

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Revenue:

The total income of Rs 10,239 crore in Q2FY27 grew by 51% and operational revenue of Rs 7,167 crore in Q2FY27 was up 51%; driven by healthy contribution from transmission and energy solutions platform

EBITDA:

All time high EBITDA of Rs 6,726 crore in H1FY27 and Rs 3,548 crore in Q2FY27, showing robust growth by 62% and 67% respectively;

Operational EBITDA rose strongly to Rs 5,878 crore during the half year, up by 70% and Rs 3,070 crore up by 68% in the quarter

Segment-Wise Financial Highlights: (Rs crore)

Segment Particulars H1 FY27 H1 FY26 YoY % Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 YoY % Transmission Operating Revenue 3,117 2,474 26% 1,521 1,305 17% Operating EBITDA 2,871 2,285 26% 1,394 1,216 15% EBITDA margin % 92% 92% - 92% 93% - Distribution

(AEML and MUL) Operating Revenue 6,702 6,478 3% 3,181 3,118 2% Operating EBITDA 1,192 994 20% 605 492 23% Smart Metering

(Ind AS) Operating Revenue 428 185 131% 267 117 129% Operating EBITDA 352 145 143% 226 92 146% EBITDA margin % 82% 78% 85% 79% Energy Solutions Operating Revenue 4,103 410 - 2,197 201 - Operating EBITDA 1,393 28 - 803 11 - Others Operating Revenue 474 176 - 318 90 - Operating EBITDA 70 21 - 42 12 - Smart Metering

(Non Ind AS) Operating Revenue 731 294 149% 384 182 111% Operating EBITDA 654 253 158% 343 154 123% EBITDA margin % 89% 86% - 89% 85% -

AEML: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd; MUL: MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility Ltd.

Segment-wise Key Operational Highlights:

Particulars H1 FY27 H1FY26 Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 Transmission business Average Availability (%) 99.6% 99.7% 99.8% 99.6% Total Transmission Network (ckm) 29,739 26,705 29,739 26,705 Distribution business (AEML) Supply reliability (%) 9.99% 9.99% 9.99% 99.99% Distribution loss (%) 4.29% 4.30% 3.30% 4.36% Units sold (MU's) 6,190 5,589 2,930 2,650 Distribution business (MUL) Units sold (MU's) 885 635 460 364 Smart metering business Meters Installed (in millions) 3.5 4.2 1.3 1.8 Cumulative Meters Installed (in millions) 14.8 7.4 14.8 7.4 Meters billed (in millions) 3.7 4.6 1.8 1.6 Cumulative Meter months (in millions) 74.5 27.9 40.0 17.1

Segment-wise Progress and Outlook:

Transmission:

Robust project pipeline of 15 projects worth ~ Rs 87,000 crore to be executed

The near-term transmission tendering opportunity at ~Rs 1.4 lakh crore remains solid

The company reported strong operational parameters during the quarter, with an average system availability of over 99.8%. Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 61 crore in H1FY27, reflecting the best O&M practices

Distribution business (AEML Mumbai and MUL):

The distribution business recorded a steady business performance. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.’s (AEML) Regulated Asset Base (RAB) stands at Rs 10,456 crores (Equity of Rs 5,564 crores and Debt of Rs 4,892 crores) as of H1FY27, recording a growth of 11% YoY

99.99% supply reliability maintained — AEML continues to lead India's distribution sector on operational benchmarks

Total units sold in the Mumbai circle increased by 11% from 2,650 MUs in Q2FY26 vs 2,930 MUs in Q2FY27

MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility Ltd.’s (MUL) units sold grew 26% YoY to 460 MUs vs 364 MUs last year, driven by strong industrial and commercial demand

The distribution loss in AEML network was at 4.29% in H1 FY27, driven by improved operational efficiency

Smart Meters:

Installed 14.8 million smart meters cumulatively as of H1 FY27

The under-implementation pipeline stands at 24.6 million smart meters, comprising ten projects with a revenue potential of over Rs 29,519 crore

Energy Solutions Platform:

Entered into a Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited ("MSEDCL") for the supply of 2,500 MW round-the-clock ("RTC") power for a period of 25 years

supply tie-up ~4.6 GW across solar & wind, ~3.5 GWh of BESS which will cater robust energy portfolio across C&I, data centers and utilities, delivering integrated renewable and round-the-clock digital energy solutions

ESG and Other Updates: