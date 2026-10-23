Adani Energy Q2 Profit Jumps 145% as Net Profit More Than Doubles to Rs 1,364 Crore, EBITDA Rises 67%
AESL delivered a record Q2FY27 performance, with profit after tax more than doubling year-on-year to Rs 1,364 crore. EBITDA rose 67% to a record Rs 3,548 crore in the quarter, while half-yearly EBITDA reached Rs 6,726 crore, marking a 62% increase year-on-year.
- Initiatives News
- 4 min read
Ahmedabad: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (“AESL”), part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and the largest private transmission, distribution, smart metering and energy solutions platform company in India, today announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
“AESL closed the first half of the fiscal year with strong financial and operational momentum, laying a robust foundation for future growth. We significantly expanded our growth pipeline by winning the strategic Vizag and Satara transmission assets, elevating our active order book to ~Rs 87,000 crore.
Operationally, our Mumbai distribution business grew by ~11% in MUs sold, while our smart metering platform scaled its installation base to ~15 million meters. A significant 2.5 GW RTC power supply contract with MSEDCL reinforced AESL’s core competencies in multi-source energy aggregation and power supply optimization for its customers.
Backed by robust quarter-on-quarter performance across all business segments and strict financial prudence, we are well-positioned to convert this massive project pipeline into long-term stakeholder value.” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions
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Q2 & H1 FY27 Highlights:
Consolidated Financial Performance: (Rs crore)
Particulars
H1 FY27
H1 FY26
|YoY %
Q2 FY27
Q2 FY26
YoY %
|Total Income
20,092
13,793
46%
10,239
6,767
51%
|Operational Revenue
14,351
9,548
50%
7,167
4,740
51%
|Operating EBITDA
5,878
3,463
70%
3,070
1,825
68%
|EBITDA
6,726
4,144
62%
3,548
2,126
67%
|PAT
2,600
1,096
137%
1,364
557
145%
Notes: Total Income = Operational revenue + income from Service Concession Agreement (SCA) assets / EPC / traded goods + One time income/expense + Other Income; Total EBITDA = Operating EBITDA plus other income, one-time regulatory income, adjusted for CSR exp.
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Revenue:
- The total income of Rs 10,239 crore in Q2FY27 grew by 51% and operational revenue of Rs 7,167 crore in Q2FY27 was up 51%; driven by healthy contribution from transmission and energy solutions platform
EBITDA:
- All time high EBITDA of Rs 6,726 crore in H1FY27 and Rs 3,548 crore in Q2FY27, showing robust growth by 62% and 67% respectively;
- Operational EBITDA rose strongly to Rs 5,878 crore during the half year, up by 70% and Rs 3,070 crore up by 68% in the quarter
Segment-Wise Financial Highlights: (Rs crore)
|Segment
|Particulars
H1 FY27
H1 FY26
YoY %
Q2 FY27
Q2 FY26
YoY %
Transmission
|Operating Revenue
3,117
2,474
26%
1,521
1,305
17%
|Operating EBITDA
2,871
2,285
26%
1,394
1,216
15%
|EBITDA margin %
92%
92%
-
92%
93%
-
Distribution
|Operating Revenue
6,702
6,478
3%
3,181
3,118
2%
|Operating EBITDA
1,192
994
20%
605
492
23%
Smart Metering
|Operating Revenue
428
185
131%
267
117
129%
|Operating EBITDA
352
145
143%
226
92
146%
|EBITDA margin %
82%
78%
85%
79%
Energy Solutions
|Operating Revenue
4,103
410
-
2,197
201
-
|Operating EBITDA
1,393
28
-
803
11
-
Others
|Operating Revenue
474
176
-
318
90
-
|Operating EBITDA
70
21
-
42
12
-
Smart Metering
|Operating Revenue
731
294
149%
384
182
111%
|Operating EBITDA
654
253
158%
343
154
123%
|EBITDA margin %
89%
86%
-
89%
85%
-
AEML: Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd; MUL: MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility Ltd.
Segment-wise Key Operational Highlights:
|Particulars
H1 FY27
H1FY26
Q2 FY27
Q2 FY26
|Transmission business
|Average Availability (%)
99.6%
99.7%
99.8%
99.6%
|Total Transmission Network (ckm)
29,739
26,705
29,739
26,705
|Distribution business (AEML)
|Supply reliability (%)
9.99%
9.99%
9.99%
99.99%
|Distribution loss (%)
4.29%
4.30%
3.30%
4.36%
|Units sold (MU's)
6,190
5,589
2,930
2,650
|Distribution business (MUL)
|Units sold (MU's)
885
635
460
364
|Smart metering business
|Meters Installed (in millions)
3.5
4.2
1.3
1.8
|Cumulative Meters Installed (in millions)
14.8
7.4
14.8
7.4
|Meters billed (in millions)
3.7
4.6
1.8
1.6
|Cumulative Meter months (in millions)
74.5
27.9
40.0
17.1
Segment-wise Progress and Outlook:
Transmission:
- Robust project pipeline of 15 projects worth ~ Rs 87,000 crore to be executed
- The near-term transmission tendering opportunity at ~Rs 1.4 lakh crore remains solid
- The company reported strong operational parameters during the quarter, with an average system availability of over 99.8%. Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 61 crore in H1FY27, reflecting the best O&M practices
Distribution business (AEML Mumbai and MUL):
- The distribution business recorded a steady business performance. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.’s (AEML) Regulated Asset Base (RAB) stands at Rs 10,456 crores (Equity of Rs 5,564 crores and Debt of Rs 4,892 crores) as of H1FY27, recording a growth of 11% YoY
- 99.99% supply reliability maintained — AEML continues to lead India's distribution sector on operational benchmarks
- Total units sold in the Mumbai circle increased by 11% from 2,650 MUs in Q2FY26 vs 2,930 MUs in Q2FY27
- MPSEZ (Mundra) Utility Ltd.’s (MUL) units sold grew 26% YoY to 460 MUs vs 364 MUs last year, driven by strong industrial and commercial demand
- The distribution loss in AEML network was at 4.29% in H1 FY27, driven by improved operational efficiency
Smart Meters:
- Installed 14.8 million smart meters cumulatively as of H1 FY27
- The under-implementation pipeline stands at 24.6 million smart meters, comprising ten projects with a revenue potential of over Rs 29,519 crore
Energy Solutions Platform:
- Entered into a Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited ("MSEDCL") for the supply of 2,500 MW round-the-clock ("RTC") power for a period of 25 years
- supply tie-up ~4.6 GW across solar & wind, ~3.5 GWh of BESS which will cater robust energy portfolio across C&I, data centers and utilities, delivering integrated renewable and round-the-clock digital energy solutions
ESG and Other Updates:
- AESL achieved the highest ESG score among global utilities in S&P Global’s latest MSA review, improving its score to 90/100 from 81, well above the industry average of 41
- AESL achieved Intertek-verified Zero Waste to Landfill status, diverting over 6 lakh kg of waste and maintaining a 99%+ waste diversion rate across its transmission and substation operations
- AEML retained its position as India’s top-ranked distribution utility, with A+ rating in REC’s Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) for excellence in customer service