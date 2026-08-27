AESL Wins Rs 4,700 Crore Transmission Project in Maharashtra for Evacuation of 4,500 Mw of Renewable & Storage Power

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has won a Rs 4,700-crore transmission project in Maharashtra aimed at evacuating up to 4,500 MW of renewable and storage power and strengthening electricity flows between southern and western India.

The project, titled “Network Expansion Scheme in Western Region to Cater to Pumped Storage Potential near Satara (up to 4500 MW) – Part A”, was awarded through the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, with AESL emerging as the lowest bidder.

The project will facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra, while supporting the growing pumped storage ecosystem in Satara, Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Housed under the special purpose vehicle Satara Power Transmission Ltd, the project is expected to be completed within 36 months. It will add 562 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s portfolio.

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The planned infrastructure includes the establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, a Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line, and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station, along with associated transmission infrastructure.

Once the project is completed, AESL’s cumulative transmission network will increase to 29,739 circuit kilometres, while its total transformation capacity will reach 1,43,425 MVA. The company’s transmission order book currently stands at around Rs 85,000 crore.

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Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions, said pumped storage projects are becoming an important component of India’s clean-energy transition as they provide the flexibility and reliability required to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the power grid.

He said the Satara project would create a transmission backbone supporting both renewable-energy evacuation and energy-storage deployment, while strengthening power flows between southern and western India.

The project comes as India works towards its target of installing 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030. AESL said specialised transmission infrastructure will be critical for connecting renewable-energy-rich regions, including solar, wind and pumped-storage projects, with major industrial and urban demand centres.

AESL is part of the Adani portfolio and operates across power transmission, distribution, smart metering and cooling solutions. The company currently has a cumulative transmission network of 29,739 circuit kilometres and 1,43,425 MVA of transformation capacity.