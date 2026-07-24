AESL wins ~Rs 8,500 crore Transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

Ahmedabad, July 24, 2026: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL), India’s largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, today said it has won a ~Rs 8,500 crore inter-state transmission project in Andhra Pradesh. The project, “Transmission System for Proposed Green Hydrogen / Green Ammonia Projects in Vizag Area, Andhra Pradesh (Phase-I),” was awarded through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) framework of the Government of India where AESL emerged as the most competitive bidder.

The transmission system has been planned to facilitate integration and supply of power to the proposed Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia projects in the Vizag area, catering to an estimated demand of 4,500 MW. The project will also support the growing load requirement expected from the Pendurthi–Vizag region, where a new wave of data centre and digital infrastructure investments is taking shape.

The project will be housed under the Special Purpose Vehicle, Vizag Power Transmission Ltd. Its scope involves establishment of a 4×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV GIS substation at Pendurthi (Vizag) and a 3×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV Khammam-II substation. With this, AESL will add 1,582 ckm of transmission lines and 10,500 MVA of transformation capacity, taking its overall transmission network to 29,531 ckm and 1,33,675 MVA of transformation capacity.

Mr. Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., said, “The Vizag transmission project is an important step in building the energy backbone for India’s next generation of industrial growth. It will support the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia capacity in Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening the grid for emerging digital infrastructure demand in the Pendurthi–Vizag region. As India advances towards a cleaner, more technology-driven economy, AESL remains committed to developing resilient, future-ready transmission networks that enable sustainable growth at scale.”

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Vizag is increasingly emerging as one of India’s new digital significant infrastructure locations, supported by large-scale AI and hyperscale data centre developments, planned subsea connectivity, and associated logistics, clean energy and industrial infrastructure. As green molecules generation (green hydrogen) and data centres scale up in the region, reliable high-capacity transmission infrastructure will be critical to ensuring power availability, grid stability and long-term industrial competitiveness.

The project is contracted to be delivered in 30 months.

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About Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL)

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 29,531 ckm and 1,33,675 MVA transformation capacity. In its retail electricity distribution business, as on AESL serves approximately 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ. AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India’s leading smart metering integrator. AESL, with its integrated offering through the expansion of its distribution network through parallel licenses and competitive and tailored retail solutions, including a significant share of green power, is revolutionizing the way energy is delivered to the end consumer. AESL is a catalyst for transforming the energy landscape in the most reliable, affordable, and sustainable way.

For more information, please visit www.adanienergysolutions.com