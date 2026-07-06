After Heart Surgery, Recovery Matters As Much As Operation, Say Experts

For many families, a successful heart surgery feels like the end of a difficult journey. Doctors repair blocked arteries, patients are discharged, and everyone hopes life will soon return to normal. But cardiologists say the toughest phase often begins only after leaving the hospital.

Recovery from heart surgery is not simply about healing an incision. It involves rebuilding physical strength, regaining confidence, managing medications, preventing complications and addressing the emotional impact of a major cardiac event. Experts believe this phase remains one of the most overlooked aspects of heart care in India.

Cardiovascular disease continues to be India's leading cause of death, accounting for nearly one in four fatalities. Adding to the concern, Indians tend to develop heart disease almost a decade earlier than many Western populations, increasing the number of patients who require long-term rehabilitation after surgery.

Medical evidence strongly supports structured cardiac rehabilitation. According to a 2024 study published in the Journal of Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Prevention, patients who participated in cardiac rehabilitation experienced a 42-47 per cent lower risk of hospital readmission or death compared with those who skipped rehabilitation. Previous research has also shown that every additional rehabilitation session further reduces the likelihood of future cardiac admissions.

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Despite these benefits, participation remains low. Globally, only a fraction of eligible patients complete a full rehabilitation programme, while awareness and access remain even more limited in India.

Doctors explain that recovery after *Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)* extends far beyond the operation itself. While the procedure restores blood flow to the heart, the body requires significant time to recover. The breastbone generally takes six to eight weeks to heal, while overall cardiac recovery may take anywhere between six months and a year.

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The process can be even more challenging for elderly patients or those living with diabetes, where wound healing is slower and recovery requires closer monitoring. Managing multiple medicines—including blood thinners, beta-blockers and cholesterol-lowering drugs—also demands continuous medical supervision.

Breathing exercises, physiotherapy and gradual physical activity are equally important. Specialists note that lungs often do not expand fully after surgery, increasing the risk of chest infections unless rehabilitation begins early.

Mental health is another critical but often neglected aspect of recovery. Studies suggest that more than 30 per cent of bypass surgery patients experience depression or anxiety during rehabilitation. Fear of another heart attack, reduced mobility and loss of independence frequently affect older adults, making psychological counselling an essential component of recovery rather than an optional service.

Healthcare experts point out that most Indian households are not equipped to provide the level of clinical supervision required after a major cardiac procedure. Nuclear families, working caregivers and the absence of trained nursing support can make home-based recovery particularly difficult, increasing the chances of delayed rehabilitation and avoidable complications.

Recognising this growing need, specialised post-operative recovery centres are expanding across the country. Among them is *Antara Care Homes*, which offers dedicated cardiac rehabilitation programmes for senior citizens across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The facilities provide 24x7 nursing care, emergency medical support, physiotherapy, nutritional counselling and personalised rehabilitation plans under the supervision of multidisciplinary clinical teams. Recovery programmes are tailored to each patient's medical condition and are designed to support both physical and emotional healing. Several centres also follow clinical pathways aligned with NABH standards.

Antara currently operates eight Care Homes with more than 490 beds, supporting patients recovering from cardiac, neurological, orthopaedic, stroke and paralysis-related conditions.

Healthcare professionals emphasise that while surgery can correct the underlying heart problem, long-term recovery depends on what follows after discharge. Structured rehabilitation, they say, plays a vital role in helping patients regain independence, improve quality of life and reduce the risk of future cardiac events.