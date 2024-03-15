×

Updated July 19th, 2021 at 07:28 IST

Afternoon Lottery Sambad Result July 19: Assam Lottery Results Today 5 Pm

Assam Lottery Sambad Results for 19.07.2021 are out. Watch Assam State Lottery Afternoon PDF with winning numbers list. The first prize is Rs. 15 lakhs.

Reported by: Nehal Gautam
assam lottery
assam lottery result today | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Assam is famous for its tea plantations, rich wildlife and the production of silk. It is also famous for its lotteries. Lotteries are a great way for people to try their luck and win a huge amount of cash. With the lottery buzz increasing in the country, people must be aware of the fact that there are several illegal lotteries prevalent online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were completely banned in India. However, now the time has changed and the Supreme Court has permitted 13 states to conduct legal lotteries. The state of Assam is one such state in which drawing of a lottery is legal.

Assam State Lottery Results for July 19 | ‘Singam Green Lottery’ Results Announced at 5:00 PM; 1st Prize at ₹ 10 Lakhs

The Assam government handles the operating system. The 12 other states that conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The Assam Lottery consists of three results that come out daily.

The Assam Future Lottery results are announced by 12 pm.

The Assam Singam Lottery results are announced by 5 PM.

The Assam Kuil Lottery results are announced by 8 pm.

 

The Assam lottery takes place at PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370. The results for the 'Singam Green Lottery'  is announced at 5 PM on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The first prize for the Singam Green Lottery is ₹ 10 lakhs. The lottery ticket costs ₹ 10. Various other prizes & categories are as follows:

ASSAM SINGAM GREEN LOTTERY RESULTS – 5 PM

 

 

1st Prize – ₹ 15 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 20,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 2,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 250 (ten people)    

 

 

ASSAM FUTURE LOTTERY – 12 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 500 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 200 (ten people)

 

 

ASSAM KUIL LOTTERY – 8 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000

4th Prize – ₹ 500

5th Prize – ₹ 200 

 

 

The Assam Lottery is organized and regulated by the state-recognized authority, 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The ‘Claim Forms’ can be derived from the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The details must be filled in capital letters. The winner may also need to attach a valid photo ID with this form. The forms need to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

Published July 19th, 2021 at 07:28 IST

