Air India Group And Adani Airports Announce Phased Transition Of Flight Operations From Mumbai To Navi Mumbai Airport

New Delhi: In line with the broader transition plan for domestic and international airlines to facilitate the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Air India Group will commence the phased transition of some of its West Asia services to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with Air India Express operating four daily domestic flights from December 2026 and planned services to Kuwait and existing services to Oman from January 2027.

Air India Group will progressively transition Air India Express services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat, and Sharjah to NMIA, with the process expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season.

This transition is a result of continued collaborative engagement with the airport operator and is aligned with the wider airport transition program for both Indian and international airlines and will support the long-awaited redevelopment of CSMIA Terminal 1. The phased move also supports the development of Mumbai's dual-airport system while enabling Air India Group to continue serving the market efficiently and preserve the historicity of its existing operating slots at CSMIA.

Operating from both CSMIA and NMIA will strengthen connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, provide travelers with greater choice and convenience, and support the continued growth of aviation infrastructure in the region.

Advertisement

Adani Airport Holdings Limited welcomed Air India Group's plans to commence operations from NMIA. Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed with advanced technology, multimodal connectivity and scalable infrastructure to support the region's future aviation growth and deliver a seamless travel experience.

The transition of services to Kuwait from NMIA is subject to the requisite approvals.

Advertisement

About Air India:

The Air India Group – comprising full-service global airline, Air India, and value carrier, Air India Express – is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline’s inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India Group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries travellers to 60 domestic and 51 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India Group is in the midst of a five-year transformation programme, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India has placed orders for 600 new aircraft. In addition to taking new aircraft deliveries, Air India is progressively retrofitting all its legacy aircraft.

The Air India Group operates South Asia’s largest aviation training academy in Gurugram, India. The construction of a new flying school and a greenfield maintenance base is in progress.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India’s rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

For more news on Air India, visit http://www.airindia.com/newsroom

About Air India Express:

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 585 daily flights that connect 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.



About Adani Airport Holdings Limited:

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) is India’s largest operator of Public-Private Partnership airports dedicated to transforming the country’s aviation landscape with innovative, sustainable, and customer-centric solutions. Adani Airports is a part of the Adani Group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd., that aims to extend the company's vision as a global integrated leader in infrastructure and transportation. AAHL operates eight airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (IATA code – NMI).

AAHL strives to deliver world-class passenger experiences, enhance connectivity, and foster economic growth. Through its commitment to operational excellence, technological advancement, and stakeholder engagement, AAHL is shaping the future of air travel and contributing to India’s global standing in the aviation sector. As part of its broader vision to redefine airport-led urban development in India, AAHL is also developing integrated, hospitality-led Airport City destinations that bring together hospitality, retail, entertainment, commercial, and lifestyle infrastructure around key aviation hubs.

About Adani Enterprises Limited:

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. AEL has a long-standing track record of incubating, building and scaling infrastructure and utility businesses of strategic importance to India.

Over the years, AEL has developed businesses including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas into sizeable platforms. AEL’s current portfolio of emerging businesses spans airports, roads, data centres, the green hydrogen ecosystem, copper and other strategic industrial sectors, each aligned with India’s long-term infrastructure and economic development priorities.