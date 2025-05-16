Air India Urges Government to Scrap IndiGo-Turkish Airlines Deal Over Security

Air India has urged the Indian government to cancel IndiGo’s leasing partnership with Turkish Airlines, citing concerns over national security and a loss of business to foreign carriers, according to a source and a government document reviewed. The request comes amid a growing diplomatic chill between New Delhi and Ankara, fueled by Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan, especially after cross-border tensions and India’s retaliatory airstrikes in the aftermath of a militant attack in Kashmir.



Earlier this week, the Indian government revoked security clearance for Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi, citing national interest. “Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests,” Minister of State for aviation, Murlidhar Mohol said on X.

Since 2023, IndiGo has been operating two aircraft wet-leased from Turkish Airlines—complete with Turkish pilots and crew—on its high-traffic Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul routes. Air India, now owned by the Tata Group, contends this deal has resulted in a sharp surge in capacity to Turkey, benefitting Turkish tourism and its national carrier disproportionately.



“The codeshare partnership between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines provides an extra revenue stream for Turkish Airlines, further enhancing their financial gains,” Air India wrote in a submission to Indian authorities, calling on the Ministry of Civil Aviation to deny further extensions of the lease, which must be renewed every six months. The current extension expires on May 31.

Indian aviation rules allow wet leases only under “emergent” or “unforeseen” circumstances, but repeated renewals have raised industry concerns. Air India argued the practice undermines Indian carriers, especially as global supply chain issues continue to delay aircraft deliveries for both Airbus and Boeing.



IndiGo defended its deal, saying it benefits Indian passengers by expanding global connectivity and supporting job creation. “This partnership has enabled IndiGo to build its presence in long-haul markets in Europe and the USA,” the airline said in a statement. The codeshare agreement between IndiGo and Turkish Airlines has been in place since 2018, giving the Indian carrier access to numerous destinations across Europe and North America via Istanbul.

Air India, which is aggressively expanding under its new ownership, sees the tie-up as a strategic disadvantage, especially as India seeks to establish its own airlines as global players. A government decision on the lease renewal is expected soon.



