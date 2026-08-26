Aludecor Launches Weather-Responsive Intelligent Louvers with Global Remote Access

New Delhi: As buildings increasingly rely on large, glazed façades, managing heat gain, glare and indoor comfort has become an important consideration in modern building design. Addressing this need, Aludecor, one of India’s leading aluminium composite panel and façade product manufacturers, has unveiled Alubreeze Intelligent Louvers, India’s first indigenously developed intelligent louver system designed to be controlled from anywhere in the world and even to make building façades responsive to changing environmental conditions.

Alubreeze Intelligent Louvers can sense, respond and adjust. The motorised metal sun louver system uses environmental inputs such as sunlight, rain and wind to automatically adjust louver positions, helping manage solar exposure, glare and weather conditions while giving building owners and facility teams greater control over façade operations.

“The façade should do more than define a building’s appearance; it should actively contribute to how the building performs. With Alubreeze Intelligent Louver System, we are making the façade more responsive to its environment, bringing together design, performance and intelligent control in one system,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Chairman & Managing Director, Aludecor.

Built on Aludecor’s Alubreeze Architectural Louver Systems, the intelligent system combines a controller, 24V linear actuator, environmental inputs and AluSync Cloud. It can be monitored and operated through a mobile application or web dashboard, while BMS and API integration allows it to connect with wider building automation systems. Hall-sensor feedback enables the system to verify louver position, supporting closed-loop control.

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The system is designed to respond to different façade conditions. Louvers can adjust to reduce glare and solar exposure during periods of intense sunlight, with their positions programmable through the day. They can also automatically adjust to the sun’s intensity and move to a protective position during rainfall and strong wind conditions. This allows the façade to function as an active building-performance layer rather than simply as a static architectural element.

The Alubreeze Architectural Louver System is available in fixed and intelligent configurations, giving architects the flexibility to select passive or adaptive façade solutions depending on project requirements. Single and double louver configurations are available in 30°, 45° and 90° angles, with profiles ranging from 100 mm to 600 mm depending on the configuration. The louvers can be installed horizontally or vertically.

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Both configurations of Alubreeze, including the static metal sun louvers, contribute to building energy performance by reducing the effective Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) of glazed façades and helping improve the Energy Performance Index (EPI). Independent studies indicate potential cooling-energy savings of 18–40% in climates comparable to India, with actual performance dependent on factors such as climate, glazing, façade orientation, window-to-wall ratio, controls and building usage.

The louvers can be deployed across commercial offices, institutional buildings, hospitality projects, airports and transit infrastructure, parking façades, atriums, canopies, pergolas and public buildings. The system is designed to allow architects to balance solar control and daylight comfort with the visual language of the building, with a range of profiles, angles and finishes available.

With Alubreeze, Aludecor aims to expand the role of architectural louvers from passive shading elements to responsive façade systems that can interact with the building, its occupants and its environment.

About Aludecor