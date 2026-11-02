Ambuja Cements Firms Up Its Next Growth Phase With ~30 MTPA Expansion

Ahmedabad: Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Portfolio and one of India's leading building materials solutions providers, has firmed up its next phase of expansion, with new greenfield and brownfield projects planned to add ~30 MTPA of cement capacity across key markets. The programme will expand its manufacturing network across the East, West and North, building on its current 113.5 MTPA pan-India cement capacity across 24 integrated plants and 24 grinding units.

The expansion includes new grinding capacities of ~15.5 MTPA in West Cluster, 11.6 MTPA in East Cluster and 2.9 MTPA in North Cluster. We are adding capacities in East Cluster at Rangia (2.9 MTPA), Hojai (2.9 MTPA) in Assam; Godda (2.9 MTPA) in Jharkhand; Muzaffarpur (2.9 MTPA) in Bihar; West Cluster at Mundra (2.9 MTPA) and Hazira (2.9 MTPA) in Gujarat; Raigad (2.9 MTPA), Kalyan (2.9 MTPA), Dahanu (0.7 MTPA) and Amravati (2.9 MTPA) in Maharashtra; and North cluster at Dadri Line 2 (2.9 MTPA) in Uttar Pradesh. The programme also includes new clinker capacity in East cluster at Umrangso (4 MTPA) in Assam, West cluster at Maratha (4 MTPA) and Mundra (2.3 MTPA), strengthening the upstream network required to support the expanded grinding footprint.

Mr. Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said, “Our next phase of expansion is focused on quality of growth and creating a more balanced manufacturing network. By strengthening the link between clinker and grinding capacity and expanding closer to the high growth potential key markets, we are building greater flexibility into the network. As we scale, our focus is on combining market reach with logistics and cost efficiencies so that every capacity addition strengthens the competitiveness of the overall business. We have a vibrant supply chain ecosystem with stronger Brand Equity and share of Premium Cement in these markets. The growth footprint will complement our value-based strategic growth well."

"This phase of growth and additional debottlenecking initiatives will ramp up total capacity to 155 MTPA by FY’30. The total growth capex program is around Rs. 14,500 Cr. Apart from increasing market share, these capacities will also help to reduce manufacturing cost by bringing higher efficiencies. Being closer to the market, it will also help in reducing lead distance and thereby logistics cost. In all, it will pave the journey to achieve a cost of Rs. 4,000 PMT by FY’28,” he said.

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The new programme builds on capacity expansion already under execution. During H1 FY27, the Company added 4.6 MTPA through the 1.2 MTPA brownfield expansion at Dahej in Gujarat, the new 2.4 MTPA Salai Banwa Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh and a 1.0 MTPA brownfield expansion at Kalamboli in Maharashtra, taking overall cement capacity to 113.5 MTPA.

The near-term pipeline will further strengthen this base, with another 3.2 MTPA across Bathinda GU (1.2 MTPA) in Punjab (North cluster), Jodhpur Penna IU (2 MTPA) in Rajasthan, stabilised and expected to ramp up in H2 FY’27. In addition, the Warisaliganj GU (2.4 MTPA) in Bihar (East Cluster) will be commissioned in H2 FY’27. The Company’s total capacity is expected to reach 119 MTPA by the end of March 2027.

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Since the acquisition, Ambuja has completed 11 capacity projects, adding 16.3 MTPA of cement capacity and 9.0 MTPA of clinker capacity up to 30 September 2026. The new 30 MTPA expansion programme represents the next leg of this journey, further strengthening the scale, geographic reach and efficiency of its pan-India manufacturing network of 25 Integrated Units (IU), 37 Grinding Units (GU) and 3 Clinker Units (CU).

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