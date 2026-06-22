Ambuja Cements Partners with Leilac to Build Global Low-Carbon Cement Plant

Ambuja Cements, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has entered a strategic partnership with UK-based technology firm Leilac Limited to develop a pioneering commercial-scale low-carbon cement plant. Located in Sanghipuram, Gujarat, the project aims to integrate carbon capture and hybrid electrification technology to significantly reduce emissions, with the ultimate goal of achieving zero-coal consumption in the manufacturing process.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Ambuja Cements’ broader decarbonization strategy, which is aligned with the company’s SBTi-validated net-zero target for 2050. The demonstration project will be implemented at the company's 6.6 MTPA Sanghi plant, utilizing Leilac’s proprietary technology to capture process carbon dioxide, an unavoidable byproduct of cement production, while leveraging nearly 1 GW of captive green power.

The technology is designed not only to capture emissions but to increase energy efficiency through a hybrid electric heating system. This allows the plant to operate with increased flexibility, utilizing renewable electricity and diverse fuel sources, effectively creating a model for cleaner industrial production in India.

Scaling for a Global Impact

While the project begins as a commercial demonstration, its potential reach is vast. If successful, the partnership plans to scale the initiative seven to eight times its initial capacity. This expansion would enable the capture of over one million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, providing a scalable and replicable pathway for low-carbon cement production that could be adopted across the global industry.

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Karan Adani, Director of Ambuja Cements, emphasized that the transition to a lower-carbon future requires bold, long-term technological commitments. "Our partnership with Leilac reflects our dedication to next-generation technologies that reduce process emissions while supporting sustainable growth," he noted.

Leilac CEO Daniel Rennie echoed this sentiment, highlighting the synergy between the two companies. "We are delighted to begin this collaboration to deliver a commercial-scale project that offers an economic, future-proof solution for the global cement industry."