Andhra Pradesh Hosts Crucial Power Sector Reform Meet

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh hosted the 4th Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Power Sector Reforms at Novotel, Vijayawada, bringing together key stakeholders from across the country. Chaired by Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, the meeting focused on strengthening distribution utilities and advancing energy sustainability.

Energy Ministers and senior officials from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the host state, Andhra Pradesh, participated in the high-level discussions. AP Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar extended a warm welcome to the delegates and reiterated the state’s commitment to sectoral reforms under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Shripad Yesso Naik, in his keynote address, emphasized coordinated reforms to tackle the financial and operational challenges faced by DISCOMs. He stressed the importance of timely revision of cost-reflective tariffs, restructuring liabilities, and adopting technologies like renewable integration, storage systems, and artificial intelligence. He also called for simplified and standardized tariff orders, streamlined net metering for rooftop solar, and inflation-linked annual tariff revisions to ensure predictability for utilities and consumers.

The Minister advocated for financial relief measures, including reduced interest rates from REC and PFC and easing of prepayment penalties. He urged accelerated implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), calling it a game-changer for modernizing power distribution infrastructure.

Rajasthan’s Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar highlighted the state’s ambitious target to install over 36,700 MW of rooftop solar capacity under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Maharashtra’s MoS Meghana Sakore Bordikar reaffirmed Mahavitaran’s focus on ensuring economic sustainability. UP’s Aravind Kumar Sharma stressed the need for rationalized coal allocation, cheaper capital, and practical RPO targets.

AP Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand underscored the importance of balancing operational discipline with cost-reflective tariffs, targeted subsidies, and affordable financing for DISCOMs. He praised the collective vision and urged continued collaboration among states.