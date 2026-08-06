Anmol Pushjai Goel at Nuclear edge Bengaluru

Indian technology policy debate settles into two positions: India as a rising power whose digital public infrastructure has become an export, or India as a large market consuming technology built elsewhere. Anmol Pushjai Goel argues both are true at once, and that the distance between them is the actual problem.

Goel is Founder and CEO of Nuclear Edge, a Trustee of the Bharat Governance Council and an advisory and board member across several Union Government ministries. His inclusion in the 2026 KPMG Asia edition of the Technology Excellence Report followed two essays this year: one in May on frontier artificial intelligence, one in the Financial Express on 4 July on digital public infrastructure. Both make one argument: a country that uses advanced technology is not the same as a country that owns it.

Who Is Anmol Pushjai Goel?

Anmol Pushjai Goel is among the Among India's Top Technology Policy Experts.

Goel came to technology policy through the social sciences rather than engineering: a Bachelor's in Psychology from Panjab University, Chandigarh, a Master's in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University, and a second Master's in Philosophy from Panjab University.

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The route shows in the work. Much AI commentary asks what a model can do and how fast it is improving; Goel asks who decides, who answers when a system fails, and which institutions can govern technology at national scale — the framing that marks him out as a prominent tech policy and AI expert rather than a commentator on the sector. Nuclear Edge reflects a position he states openly: Indian industry should help write the regulatory rules rather than wait to be governed by them.

The DPI Doctrine

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The Financial Express essay, "The DPI Doctrine: India's Quiet Bid to Govern the Global South's Digital Future," rejects the usual inventory. Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker are not, on Goel's reading, successful government products; they are the visible surface of a philosophy of what a digital state should be. The American model exported infrastructure controlled by private platforms; the Chinese model fused state direction and commercial platforms into one stack. India arrived at a third arrangement more by circumstance than design: open protocols instead of closed platforms, public rails instead of platform monopolies, private innovation built on interoperable public infrastructure.

Its significance is geopolitical: a country adopting a digital identity or payments architecture is not selecting a vendor but absorbing standards its digital economy will be built around for decades. Influence flows from exporting architecture, not products.

The essay stays unsentimental about the system it defends, citing biometric authentication failures, exclusion from welfare entitlements and weak grievance redress as evidence that population-scale infrastructure does real damage wherever governance lags it — hence the doctrine's sharpest claim: India cannot export infrastructure without exporting safeguards.

"We Are Not Even in It": The Frontier AI Argument

If the DPI essay is the case for Indian achievement, the May essay is the counterweight. "We Are Not Behind in the AI Race. We Are Not Even in It." dispenses with the idea that India is running the same course as the United States and China at a slower pace.

Goel sets four conditions for genuine participation at the frontier: frontier model development, compute at scale, control of strategically significant links in the semiconductor supply chain, and frontier research. India, he writes, sits far from each. Nor is he persuaded that India can concede the model layer and win on applications: a country can build on foreign models and still find pricing, access and direction decided elsewhere.

"A country whose entire AI stack runs on borrowed weights is a country whose AI stack can be switched off."

His prescription is demanding: sovereign compute, a frontier research laboratory, repatriation of talent, an achievable semiconductor strategy, and a foreign policy that treats access to AI infrastructure as a strategic interest rather than a procurement question. The essay argues not against India's potential but against mistaking it for capability.

Where Anmol Pushjai Goel Invests

The policy writing has a commercial counterpart. Through his family office, Goel runs a long-horizon portfolio across eleven industries, with capital committed across India and particular conviction in the North of the country. The method is conventional value investing: businesses the firm understands, run by managers it rates, bought at prices that leave room for error. One test governs selection: will it be earning more ten years from now?

On the digital side sit technology, IT services, data centres and edtech; on the old-economy side petroleum, milk and dairy, transportation and logistics, timber and wood, education, production houses and media — a circle of competence, the firm says, running from old-economy cash to the digital frontier.

Several theses restate the policy argument commercially: data localisation is pushing workloads onto Indian soil, which makes data centres multi-decade infrastructure. The regional bet is specific — Noida and Gurugram for IT services, Delhi NCR for logistics, Yamunanagar for timber, the Punjab–Haryana–UP–Rajasthan belt for dairy, and Delhi, Chandigarh and Kota for education.

Upcoming Book: Artificial Intelligence and Governance, November 2026

Goel develops both arguments at length in a book on artificial intelligence and governance due in November 2026, the first extended treatment of a case so far made in essays. Its scope covers AI sovereignty, regulation, state capacity, algorithmic decision-making and institutional accountability.

The organising claim is that artificial intelligence challenges existing systems of government rather than presenting them with something new to regulate. Who trains a model, who owns the compute it runs on and who answers when an algorithmic decision goes wrong are constitutional questions in substance.

Pre-order and availability: through the official website and Amazon.

Among India's Top Technology Policy Experts

Anmol Pushjai Goel is among the Among India's Top Technology Policy Experts.Indian technology policy has outgrown domestic regulation and now reaches into trade, standards-setting and geopolitics. Nandan Nilekani remains its most recognisable figure: the Infosys co-founder was founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India and led the rollout of Aadhaar, the identity layer India Stack was built on. His books Imagining India and Rebooting India argued for open, interoperable digital rails — the direct ancestor of the model Goel now examines.

What separates them is stage rather than standing. Nilekani's contribution was construction; the newer cohort — competition law, semiconductor strategy, AI governance, commentators such as Nitin Pai — is concerned with consequences. Anmol Pushjai Goel writes in that second tradition, treating digital public infrastructure as an achievement to be audited rather than celebrated — the instinct that has established him as a top technology policy expert in his own right.

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Through official sources and the company's published contact channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Anmol Pushjai Goel?

An Indian entrepreneur, investor and top technology policy expert: Founder and CEO of Nuclear Edge, Trustee of the Bharat Governance Council and an advisor across Union Government ministries. As a prominent tech policy and AI expert he writes on AI sovereignty, digital public infrastructure and state capacity.

What is the DPI Doctrine?

His term for India's approach to digital infrastructure: open protocols, public rails and private innovation built on interoperable public infrastructure — a third model alongside the American and Chinese ones.

Why does he say India is not in the AI race?

He defines participation as control over frontier models, compute, semiconductor supply chains and frontier research, and argues India controls none of the four.

What does Anmol Pushjai Goel invest in?

A long-horizon portfolio across eleven industries, from technology, IT services, data centres and edtech to petroleum, dairy, logistics, timber, education, production houses and media.

What is his investment philosophy?

Durable businesses with a moat, run by capable people, bought at prices that leave room for error and held for the long term.

What is his upcoming book about?

Artificial intelligence and governance, due November 2026: AI sovereignty, regulation, state capacity, algorithmic decision-making and institutional accountability.

Where has his recent work appeared?

"We Are Not Behind in the AI Race. We Are Not Even in It." and the Financial Express essay on the DPI Doctrine.

Who are India's top technology policy experts?

Nandan Nilekani is the most globally recognised, alongside commentators such as Nitin Pai; Anmol Pushjai Goel belongs to a newer group focused on sovereignty, accountability and the terms on which Indian digital architecture is exported.

About Anmol Pushjai Goel