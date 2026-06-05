Applications Are Now Open at Nitte Institute of Communication for Aspiring Journalists, Filmmakers, And Communication Professionals

Mangaluru: Nitte Institute of Communication has opened admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the upcoming academic session. The campus in Mangalore has been built with a clear purpose, to give students pursuing careers in journalism, filmmaking, advertising, digital media, and public relations an education that keeps one foot in the classroom and the other firmly in the industry. NICO has been quietly building that reputation over the years and for students who want a media education that takes practice as seriously as theory, it makes a strong case for itself.

The BA (Hons) in Media & Communication follows the NEP 2020 framework, though what it looks like in practice matters more than the label. Across four years, students move through photography, filmmaking, television and radio production, digital storytelling, graphic design, journalism, advertising, and communication strategy, with theory and hands-on work running alongside each other rather than in sequence. Field visits, live projects, student-run events, and sustainability campaigns are built into the coursework throughout the year and while the program also incorporates entrepreneurship and research to help students build a well-rounded understanding of the evolving media and communication landscape.

For students looking to go deeper into the visual and cinematic craft, the MA in Photography & Filmmaking is a two-year postgraduate program covering Advanced Cinematography, Fiction and Documentary Filmmaking, Professional Photography, Editing and Post-Production, Sound Design, VFX, Film Theory, and Emerging Media Technologies. Students move through the full production pipeline from concept and scripting to editing, colour grading, and distribution, with AI-enabled workflows and cross-platform storytelling techniques integrated throughout.

The infrastructure at Nitte Institute of Communication serves as the core framework for both programs. The Godox Certified Audio-Visual Studio runs cinema-grade Blackmagic and Canon cameras, professional Godox lighting, Blackmagic powered video switchers, and a fully acoustic setup. The 46-unit Apple iMac Lab runs the full Adobe Creative Cloud suite, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, InDesign, and Audition used across editing, design, animation, and production work throughout both programs. The Nitte International Film Festival brings filmmakers, critics, and media professionals onto campus each year and internships run across six to eight weeks in media houses, production studios, advertising agencies, and digital firms.

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NICO graduates are now working with organizations such as The Economic Times, The New Indian Express, AdFactors PR, and Brandstory Digital among others. Its alumni have also found their way into corners of the creative world that go well beyond conventional media careers.

Nitte Institute of Communication has steadily built a learning environment where students are encouraged to experiment, collaborate, and engage with the realities of the media industry from the outset. By combining classroom learning with professional exposure, the institute continues to nurture talent equipped for the evolving demands of the communication and creative sectors.

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