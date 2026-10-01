APSEZ's Colombo West International Terminal Doubles Capacity To 3.2 million TEUs with Total USD 750 Million Investment

Colombo: Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr Harini Amarasuriya today inaugurated the USD 750 Mn Phase II expansion of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ) Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT). With its capacity doubled from 1.6 million to 3.2 million TEUs, the expansion will further CWIT’s ambition to handle nearly 25% of the Port of Colombo's 13 million TEU target by 2028.

Building on its earlier record as the fastest terminal to handle 1 million TEUs within its inaugural year in 2024, CWIT has achieved yet another historic milestone in the Port of Colombo's history by handling 2 million TEUs within its first 18 months of operation.

"The success of Colombo West International Terminal demonstrates what Sri Lanka can achieve when bold vision, trusted partnerships and modern infrastructure come together. Reaching 2 million TEUs in record time and commencing Phase II today is not just a milestone for the Port of Colombo, but a milestone for our nation's economic future. As Sri Lanka strengthens its position at the crossroads of global trade, investments such as CWIT are creating jobs, attracting international commerce, enhancing competitiveness, and reinforcing our ambition to become the leading maritime and logistics hub of the Indian Ocean,” Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said.

With additional capacity, CWIT would be able to simultaneously berth three ultra-large container vessels, strengthening Colombo's position as a critical transshipment hub on the East-West trade route.

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"Doubling CWIT's capacity to 3.2 million TEUs with a USD 750 Mn investment is a direct statement of confidence from APSEZ and from the global shipping lines. Phase II is a landmark for APSEZ's international portfolio and sharpens our position across the Indian Ocean's key trade corridors. With expanded capacity, full automation and deep-water infrastructure, CWIT is built to be Colombo's premier transshipment gateway and contribute to EXIM cargo in Sri Lanka,” Mr. Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO, APSEZ said.

“This is an important milestone for CWIT and for the Port of Colombo. Reaching 2 million TEUs in just 18 months is a strong reflection of what this partnership has been able to achieve. With the expansion of the terminal, we see an even greater opportunity to strengthen Colombo’s position as a key transshipment hub and support Sri Lanka’s growth as an important centre for trade in the region. We are pleased to be part of this journey alongside APSEZ and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.” Mr. Krishan Balendra, Chairperson, John Keells Group added.

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CWIT is Sri Lanka's first fully automated deep-water container terminal. It is built to serve the world's largest container vessels through fully electrified operations and zero tailpipe emissions. The terminal has recorded 17 million safe working hours, underscoring its safety and workforce credentials alongside its operational and environmental performance.

About APSEZ:

APSEZ, part of the globally diversified Adani Group, a leading Integrated Transport Operator--across cargo origination (International Freight Network) through port handling, rail transport, multi-modal logistics parks, warehousing, and final delivery via road transport to customer gates.

This comprehensive "shore-to-door" capability, supported by cutting-edge digital infrastructure and AI-driven optimization, positions APSEZ as India's preeminent integrated logistics solutions provider. The company operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 16 strategically located ports and terminals across India's west, south, and east coasts, combined with a diversified marine fleet of 136 vessels, integrated logistics capabilities including 12 multi-modal logistics parks, 3.1 million sq. ft. of warehouses, and 25,000+ trucks operating on its proprietary platform, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. APSEZ also operates 4 international ports across Australia, Colombo, Israel and Tanzania.

With a current cargo handling capacity of 653 million tonnes per annum, APSEZ commands approximately 27% of India's total port volumes, targeting 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030.

Recognized among the Top 5% of global transportation and transportation infrastructure firms in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (95th percentile globally), with five ports featuring in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2024, APSEZ combines scale, operational excellence, and integrated capabilities to enable seamless global trade.

For media queries, please contact: Roy Paul | roy.paul@adani.com