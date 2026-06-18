APSEZ Scales AI-Led Operations: Multi-Year Deal With Kaleris to Boost Port Efficiency

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has expanded its strategic partnership with US-based software provider Kaleris. The move will see AI-augmented terminal operating systems deployed across 15 container terminals in nine ports. This initiative is a core component of APSEZ’s broader 2030 vision, which includes a USD 850 million investment in technology and sustainability to reach an annual cargo handling capacity of one billion tonnes.

The multi-year agreement aims to create a "shore-to-door" digital infrastructure. By scaling Kaleris’ N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS), APSEZ plans to integrate its domestic and international network into a single, cohesive digital platform. This unification is designed to improve end-to-end visibility, ensuring that data flows seamlessly from the port to the final point of delivery.

Efficiency Gains Through AI

The partnership focuses heavily on automating complex logistical workflows. APSEZ expects the deployment of Kaleris’ advanced optimization tools to deliver significant productivity spikes. Projections indicate a 20% improvement in Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane output and a 14% increase in terminal truck efficiency. These gains are critical to managing the rising complexity of global supply chains.

APSEZ continues to accelerate its growth trajectory as it pursues the milestone of handling one billion tonnes of cargo annually by 2030. The company’s digital strategy involves a phased investment of USD 100 million into automation and optimization technologies.

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By integrating AI, computer vision, and IoT tools, APSEZ is shifting toward smarter resource allocation and faster decision-making. As the operator scales its infrastructure, spanning rail, roads, warehouses, and shipping gateways, this AI-led digital backbone will remain central to maintaining operational consistency across its global network.