APSEZ To Start Dedicated Empty Container Yard Operations At Mundra Port And SEZ

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India's largest integrated transport operator, commands a 45.5% share of India's container market as of FY26. Within this, Mundra Port alone handles nearly 35% of the country's container trade, making it India's largest container-handling port. The volume of empty containers handled at Mundra is estimated at around 1.6 million TEUs annually, underscoring its critical role in supporting India's import-export supply chains.

As part of its Ambition 2031 roadmap, APSEZ is making significant investments to expand capacity across its network, with Mundra at the forefront of this growth. The company plans to add more than 6 million TEUs of container handling capacity over the next five years. Supporting this vision, APSEZ is launching a dedicated Empty Container Yard (ECY) with integrated warehousing at Mundra, offering end-to-end services across the empty container lifecycle, including storage, maintenance, inspection, and seamless movement to exporters and CFSs.

"The dedicated Empty Container Yard at Mundra to be operated by APSEZ and/or partners (including CFS and shipping lines) will enhance efficiency across the container ecosystem by enabling faster turnaround times, reducing unnecessary container movements, and optimizing logistics costs. Strengthening trade-enabling infrastructure remains central to APSEZ's commitment towards supporting India's growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat," said Mr Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.

The initiative aligns with the Government's focus on developing efficient, technology-enabled logistics systems and improving ease of doing business. By bringing empty container operations within the Mundra Port SEZ, the facility will also enable closer coordination among Customs authorities, shipping lines, terminal operators, and transporters.

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About APSEZ

APSEZ, part of the globally diversified Adani Group, is a leading Integrated Transport Operator--across cargo origination (International Freight Network) through port handling, rail transport, multi-modal logistics parks, warehousing, and final delivery via road transport to customer gates.

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This comprehensive "shore-to-door" capability, supported by cutting-edge digital infrastructure and AI-driven optimization, positions APSEZ as India's preeminent integrated logistics solutions provider. The company operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 16 strategically located ports and terminals across India's west, south, and east coasts, combined with a diversified marine fleet of 136 vessels, integrated logistics capabilities including 12 multi-modal logistics parks, 3.1 million sq. ft. of warehouses, and 25,000+ trucks operating on its proprietary platform, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. APSEZ also operates 4 international ports across Australia, Colombo, Israel and Tanzania.

With a current cargo handling capacity of 653 million tonnes per annum, APSEZ commands approximately 27% of India's total port volumes, targeting 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030.

Recognized among the Top 5% of global transportation and transportation infrastructure firms in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (95th percentile globally), with five ports featuring in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2024, APSEZ combines scale, operational excellence, and integrated capabilities to enable seamless global trade.