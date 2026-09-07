Arbour Exits Paranjape Aspire Six Months Early

Mumbai: In 2023, Paranjape Aspire, a residential project in Andheri West's SVP Nagar pocket, was still in its early construction phase when Arbour Investments decided to back it. Eighty-three mid-income homes, a developer with a track record, and a Mumbai micro-market where demand had begun to outpace supply. Arbour structured a credit facility, put its oversight framework around it, and settled in to monitor.

Three years later, the story has an ending most lenders hope for but few get to write: the facility is fully repaid, six months before it was due.

On 30 June 2026, Paranjape Aspire repaid its outstanding facility entirely through project receivables, cash generated by home sales and construction progress. No refinancing, no new capital raised elsewhere, just the project paying its own way out.

"This exit matters not because capital was repaid early, but because of how it was repaid," said Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments. "Receivables generated through careful execution and continuous monitoring of RERA account controls funded this, not refinancing or external capital. That is the outcome our underwriting is built to produce."

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It's a quiet kind of validation. No dramatic turnaround, no rescue financing, just a project that was completely sold out at RCC stage, built on schedule, and generated enough surplus cash to close out its own debt early, a sign of both brand loyalty toward Paranjape and buyer confidence well ahead of completion.

The loan was well secured throughout, backed by the project's development rights, receivables, and escrow accounts, along with additional guarantees from the developer. Arbour also kept a comfortable safety buffer in place for the entire three years, well above what the loan required.

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Independent experts reviewed every part of the deal before it closed, including technical, legal, and financial due diligence, with a trustee and an escrow bank overseeing the funds throughout. Arbour had sanctioned ₹35 crore for the project; in the end, only a portion of that was ever drawn, a sign, Arbour says, of just how well the project sold on its own.

For Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd., the exit closes out what both sides describe as a smooth partnership.

"This partnership reflects the value of disciplined capital and strong oversight in project execution," said Shashank Paranjape, Founder, Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd. "Paranjape Aspire's timely completion shows how structured financing creates value for developers, investors, and homebuyers alike."

Today, Paranjape Aspire sits on the edge of completion, homes ready for handover ahead of its RERA-committed timeline. The same receivables that repaid Arbour's facility are the ones now funding the final stretch to customer delivery. For Arbour, the exit is also the close of its first structured credit engagement with the Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd., a relationship that began at groundbreaking and ends at possession.

It's a small case study in what disciplined lending is supposed to look like: enter early, monitor continuously, and exit when the project's own cash flow says it's time.

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