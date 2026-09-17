Architectural Precision Meets Visionary Investment: How BuiltTech Crafted Thekkady’s Award-Winning Serene Horizon

Tucked into the emerald hills of Thekkady, Kerala, Serene Horizon Hotel & Resorts stands as a masterclass in modern destination architecture. Widely celebrated on the international travel map, the retreat earned top honors as the Best Hospitality Project in Kerala at the Global Architect & Builder Awards (GABA) 2024, followed by the title of Best Hill Resort in South India at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2025. Yet, the sanctuary’s origin story began miles away during the peak of the global pandemic. Seeking to turn dormant land into a world-class asset, investor Dr. Krishnakumar connected virtually via Zoom with Binoy Thomas , the founder of Ernakulam, Kerala-headquartered BuiltTech Integrated Solutions . The mandate was ambitious: build a futuristic luxury ecosystem capable of delivering pristine hospitality to discerning global travellers from Europe and North America.

Carving out a distinct identity in a destination already home to over 40 established hospitality brands required an entirely fresh approach to property development. Rather than following standard construction templates, BuiltTech evaluated the terrain to optimize spatial luxury, designing expansive suites, eco-responsive structures, and an atmosphere centered on tranquility. This strategic positioning allowed Serene Horizon to quickly cultivate international acclaim through organic word-of-mouth. Above all, the project proved how intelligent design and market alignment can unlock extraordinary financial returns, converting initial capital into an asset with a three-to-tenfold increase in overall valuation.

The driving force behind this success is Binoy Thomas, a corporate veteran who also serves as President of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) in Kerala. Founded in 2013, BuiltTech was established to dismantle the historical friction of building remotely in India, where investors frequently faced delayed timelines, fragmented labor dynamics, and opaque costs. BuiltTech replaces this uncertainty with a transparent, 360-degree turnkey approach split equally between strategic consultation and execution. Half of the firm’s focus centers on feasibility studies, legal vetting, regulatory licensing, and Detailed Project Reports (DPR) to ensure maximum Return on Investment (ROI) before construction even begins. The remaining half covers total project lifecycle management, from architectural blueprints to interior fit-outs and pre-opening operations.

For Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and international investors managing capital from afar, BuiltTech acts as an accountable single-window partner. Overseas owners can monitor progress via real-time, on-site CCTV tracking and bi-weekly strategic updates, guaranteeing complete transparency without requiring a single physical visit to the construction site. From award-winning eco-resorts in Thekkady, Kerala, and wellness sanctuaries in Pushpagiri, Idukki, Kerala, to commercial hubs and a sprawling 25-acre integrated healthcare campus in Anchal, Kerala, BuiltTech continues to rewrite the playbook for real estate investment, turning quiet plots of land into lasting, high-yielding economic legacies.

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Contact BuiltTech Integrated Solutions:

Phone: +91 98476 98666 | +91 90720 99777

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