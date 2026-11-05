Arun Raam Gowda Featured in Forbes as His Entrepreneurial Journey Spans Hospitality, Technology and Entertainment

Bengaluru: Entrepreneur and actor Arun Raam Gowda, also known as Aru Gowda and Arun Gowda, has been featured in Forbes under the headline “The Businesses Redefining What’s Possible in India.” The feature brings attention to his professional journey across multiple industries, including hospitality, technology, entertainment and entrepreneurship.

Based in Bengaluru, Gowda has established a presence in the city's hospitality and entertainment sectors while exploring technology-driven business opportunities. His professional activities reflect the growing intersection of lifestyle businesses, experiential entertainment and technology-led entrepreneurship in India's evolving business landscape.

Hospitality Ventures in Bengaluru

Gowda has been associated with premium restaurants, breweries, lounges and entertainment destinations in Bengaluru. His involvement in the hospitality sector includes establishments such as Atlantis Brewery, Sugar Factory Reloaded and Bangalore Adda.

He has also received restaurant industry awards associated with these establishments, adding to his presence in Bengaluru's food, beverage and nightlife ecosystem.

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The city's hospitality sector has increasingly expanded beyond traditional dining, with breweries, entertainment venues and experiential destinations becoming important components of the urban consumer economy.

Technology and Business Development

Alongside his hospitality ventures, Gowda has pursued interests in technology-enabled businesses and emerging entrepreneurial opportunities.

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His Forbes feature, “The Businesses Redefining What’s Possible in India,” places his professional journey within the broader conversation around businesses exploring new opportunities across India's changing economic landscape.

His entrepreneurial interests span business development, customer experience and technology-driven platforms, with a focus on opportunities across interconnected industries.

Continued Association with Entertainment

Gowda's professional activities also extend into the entertainment industry. An actor, he has maintained an association with cinema while exploring the business aspects of entertainment and experiential ventures.

His involvement across acting and entrepreneurship brings together two sectors that increasingly intersect through hospitality, lifestyle experiences and entertainment-led businesses.

Arun Raam Foundation's Community Initiatives

Beyond his commercial activities, Gowda founded the Arun Raam Foundation, a charitable organisation engaged in community service and humanitarian initiatives.

The foundation works across areas including education, healthcare, youth empowerment, disaster relief and humanitarian support.

One of its initiatives, the Surprise Van, was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide essential assistance to people facing urgent needs.

The initiative helped distribute oxygen cylinders, food, medicines and other essential supplies during the pandemic. It has since continued as a community outreach programme, supporting underprivileged families, addressing emergency requirements and recognising individuals contributing to society.

Expanding Across Multiple Industries

Arun Raam Gowda's Forbes feature comes amid increasing attention on entrepreneurs building professional interests across multiple sectors.

His activities across hospitality, technology, entertainment and philanthropy highlight the diverse nature of his professional engagements in Bengaluru.