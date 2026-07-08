The wellness industry in India is experiencing some changes. People are getting concerned about preventive health, nutrition, and wellness as they see how the problems with stress, sedentary lifestyle, and extended periods spent at work increase.

This change in the attitude towards health issues contributes to the revival of some traditional formulations that used to be common among Indian households. Among them, herbal Prash formulations become more popular, appealing to consumers who wish to include Ayurvedic ingredients in their wellness regimes in an easy way.

For many years, many Indian families saw a spoonful of herbal Prash as a part of their everyday nourishment, rather than seasonal treatment. While modern life pushed many people to change their attitudes, the emerging trend of holistic wellness seems to make it relevant once again.

The trend noticed by the industry experts is that today's consumers not only want to buy natural products but are also concerned about the quality of ingredients, standards of their sourcing, and the reputation of the company that produces them. The trend reflects the change in the direction of the search for wellness solutions that can bring long-term results, rather than a quick fix.

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One of the categories of products to benefit from this trend are the Ayurvedic superfood formulations that are composed of a variety of traditional ingredients in one formulation. The ingredients in question usually include Shilajit, Ashwagandha, Kesar, Vidarikand, and different herbal extracts, used in the framework of Ayurvedic wellness for centuries.

One of the products that responds to this trend and attracts consumers is Sultan Night Prash. It is a premium Ayurvedic formulation, which is a combination of Shilajit, Ashwagandha, Kesar, Gold Bhasma, Vidarikand, and more than 25 Ayurvedic herbs.

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According to Krishan Mohan Singh, the idea of the product has originated from the desire to bring traditional wellness solutions back to consumers' everyday life. I learned from my childhood that a spoonful of herbal Prash was commonly taken in many Indian households. It was not used as a medication but served to provide nourishment, strength, and vitality. Sultan Night Prash is our effort to revive the tradition and make it relevant for the present generation," he notes.

The rising interest in Ayurvedic formulations emerges at the time when consumers begin to understand the importance of everyday habits that influence the overall well-being of a person. The factors like work-related stress, irregular sleeping schedule, decreased physical activities, and changed diet patterns contribute to the desire of people to use preventive wellness methods.

Ayurvedic approach to health, focused on the balance and long-term effects appears to attract people at this point. Instead of relying on a single ingredient, the formulations produced nowadays are usually designed around a variety of herbs that are believed to serve as a source of nourishment and vitality.

The Sultan Night Prash is such a formulation. It includes Shilajit – an Ayurvedic ingredient that is known for its association with energy and endurance, Ashwagandha – the herb that has always been used in traditional wellness practices, Kesar – an expensive but popular ingredient, and Vidarikand, an herb that is traditionally seen as a source of nourishment and rejuvenation.

The rise in popularity of such products increases the demands of consumers regarding transparency and authenticity. They want to know more about the sources of ingredients, production standards, and the guarantees of quality.

The growing trend encourages companies that produce wellness products to put more attention to education of consumers along with product development.

"At Sultan Night, we believe that true wellness starts with prevention, not prescription. Our goal is to combine the Ayurvedic experience and traditional herbal formulations in order to help our consumers to lead a healthy lifestyle," says Krishan Mohan Singh.

While the wellness economy of India keeps on growing, the industry experts see that the formulations that successfully combine heritage, quality, and consumer trust are going to stay relevant. The interest to Ayurvedic Prash formulations shows that people are not simply buying supplements; they are trying to revive traditional wellness practices that fit their contemporary lifestyle.