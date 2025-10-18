Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team driver Lance Stroll Visits Cognizant’s Hyderabad Campus

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) recently hosted Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team driver Lance Stroll and driver ambassador Pedro de la Rosa at its GAR campus in Hyderabad. The visit was part of 'Celebrating Cognizant', a six-month series of sporting and cultural activities designed to bring together Cognizant associates in a celebration of shared values and achievements.

As part of the engagements, Lance and Pedro met with Cognizant’s leadership team and connected with hundreds of associates, offering valuable insights into how Cognizant’s digital expertise drives innovation for the team, especially as the sport looks ahead to the 2026 regulations and beyond.

“It was a pleasure to visit the Cognizant offices in Hyderabad and meet so many of the team. Hearing first-hand about Cognizant’s technology and services was valuable, and we felt incredibly welcomed by everyone we met,” said Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team Driver.

“Today’s celebration with Lance is a proud moment for our associates and a powerful reminder of how far we have come in shaping the future of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team through innovation. I am inspired by what we have achieved together and optimistic about the promise this partnership holds for the future,” said Rajesh Varrier, President – Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India.

A key highlight of the event was an invigorating fireside chat featuring Lance and Pedro in conversation with Rajesh. They underscored the transformative role that technology plays in F1®, the Cognizant partnership, and engaged with enthusiastic associates through a lively Q&A session.

Complementing the on-ground celebrations, Cognizant hosted a virtual multi-week hackathon that brought together nine teams from three organizations supported by its Outreach program—Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Basar; Vizag Volunteers Association; and Kalam Dream Labs. The participants competed to develop creative, low-code or code-based solutions that will help shape Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team’s Ai.lonso avatar into a dynamic, emotionally engaging digital companion for the team’s fans.

The top two teams—Team Ask Alonso from Vizag Volunteers Association and Team Infinity Loopers from Kalam Dream Labs—won cash prizes, were invited to attend the fireside chat, and earned the opportunity for a photo session with Lance and Pedro.