Aswini Bajaj Classes Launches New Logo, Inspiring Learners Worldwide

Kolkata: Aswini Bajaj Classes, established by globally recognized mentor and founder Aswini Bajaj, with over 12 years of teaching experience. From a small group of learners to a community spread across 100+ countries and 1,500 cities, training more than 55,000 students. With a strong digital presence, including a YouTube channel of 135K+ subscribers, it has now launched a new logo, marking a transformation that reflects its growth from a finance-focused training platform offering courses such as CFA and FRM into a global hub of learning and mentorship across industries.

Through his guidance, Aswini Bajaj has shared his knowledge from boardrooms to classrooms, impacting learners worldwide with practical insights. Its diverse student base includes undergraduates, working professionals, and industry leaders across fields such as engineering, solar, printing, and pharmacy. This growth is led by the vision of Aswini Bajaj, who shared: “When I began, the idea of Alpha Beta felt perfect, extraordinary returns balanced with calculated risk. But as I taught students across the world, I realized that, along with finance, it was about strategy, leadership, and the way knowledge shapes lives. That is what the new logo stands for.”

The new logo subtly references the original Alpha (α) and Beta (β), honoring Aswini Bajaj’s deep finance roots. Its continuous, flowing shape forms an infinity symbol, reflecting the idea of lifelong learning. The orange line represents growth, while the gradient from orange to blue conveys energy and clarity. Alongside these elements, the logo also merges the letters A and B, symbolizing his initials.

“Most importantly, this logo reflects the process of turning potential into performance, inspiring learners to realize possibilities far greater than they ever imagined. And as meaningful as this transformation has been, we are just getting started,” Bajaj added.

The rebranding reflects Aswini Bajaj’s enduring promise to be a “Mentor for Life,” guiding people not only through their exams but also throughout their personal and professional journeys.

About Aswini Bajaj Classes