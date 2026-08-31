Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property With Interest Rates Starting From 8% PA And No End-Use Restrictions

Pune: Bajaj Finance provides eligible property owners with access to high-value financing through its Loan Against Property, with interest rates starting from 8% per annum*. The secured financing facility enables borrowers to leverage the value of eligible residential or commercial property and access loans of up to Rs. 15.50 crore*, without having to sell their property.

The Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property can be used to meet a range of financial requirements, including business expansion, higher education, home renovation, medical expenses, debt consolidation and other major personal or business needs. With flexible repayment options, minimal documentation and a convenient online application process, eligible borrowers can access substantial funds while retaining ownership and use of their property.

Understanding Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property

A Loan Against Property is a secured financing facility that allows borrowers to raise funds by mortgaging an eligible residential or commercial property with the lender. As the loan is secured against property, borrowers may be able to access higher funding compared with certain unsecured borrowing options.

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Eligible borrowers can avail of funding of up to Rs. 15.50 crore* through Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property, subject to applicable eligibility criteria, property valuation and lender assessment. The loan amount can be used to meet various eligible personal and business requirements while the borrower continues to own and use the property.

By unlocking the value of an existing property, borrowers can address substantial financial requirements without having to liquidate or sell their assets.

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Interest rates designed to support repayment planning

The interest rate is an important consideration when evaluating a Loan Against Property, as it affects both the monthly EMI and the overall cost of borrowing. With Loan against property interest rates starting from 8% per annum*, Bajaj Finance offers eligible borrowers a competitive financing option that can support effective repayment tenures of up to 15 years.

Borrowers can select an appropriate loan amount and repayment tenure based on their financial position and repayment capacity. Planning these factors carefully can help align monthly EMIs with income, existing financial commitments and long-term financial goals.

Key benefits of Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property

Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property offers features aimed at making high-value secured financing more accessible to eligible borrowers.

High-value financing

Eligible borrowers can access loans of up to Rs. 15.50 crore*, helping them meet substantial financial requirements without selling their property or liquidating other assets.

Interest rates starting from 8% p.a.*

Interest rates starting from 8% per annum* can help eligible borrowers plan their borrowing costs and repayment obligations effectively.

Flexible repayment tenure

Borrowers can select a suitable repayment tenure based on their financial capacity and requirements, helping them structure their EMIs according to their budget.

Multiple end-use options

The loan can be used for various eligible financial requirements, such as business expansion, education, medical expenses, home renovation and debt consolidation.

Convenient online application

The online application process allows eligible borrowers to apply conveniently, with minimal documentation and reduced need for branch visits.

How to apply for a Loan Against Property with Bajaj Finance?

Eligible borrowers can apply online by following these steps:

Click on ‘CHECK ELIGIBILITY’: Visit the Bajaj Finance Loan Against Property webpage and click on the ‘CHECK ELIGIBILITY’ option. Enter your mobile number: Provide your 10-digit mobile number and verify it using the OTP received. Complete the application form: Enter the required personal, business, employment or professional and property-related details. Select the loan amount and variant: Enter the required loan amount and select from the available loan variants, including Flexi Term (Dropline) Loan, Flexi Hybrid Term Loan and Term Loan, as applicable. Select the repayment tenure: Choose a suitable repayment period from 12 months to 180 months and proceed with the application.

The application will be processed subject to applicable eligibility criteria, verification and other terms and conditions.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in lending and acceptance of deposits and has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs and commercial customers, with a significant presence across urban and rural India. The Company accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a range of financial products and services.