Best Makeup Artist In Delhi NCR? Why Twinkle Gupta’s Bridal Work Has Become Go-To Name For Destination Weddings

New Delhi: The Indian wedding is no longer a single day. It is a run of ceremonies, each with its own mood, outfit and photographs. For the bride, that means a look that must be reinvented several times without losing its identity. For Delhi NCR-based makeup artist Twinkle Gupta, that challenge is where her work shines, and it is a big reason her name comes up when brides search for the best makeup artist in Delhi NCR.

A Look for Every Function

A freelance makeup artist since 2019, Twinkle Gupta designs each bridal look around the occasion, the setting and the bride’s personality. Her work covers intimate pre-wedding ceremonies, traditional rituals and grand receptions, as well as the carnival and pool parties that have become a fixture of the modern wedding calendar.

Her approach starts with a detailed consultation and a trial built around the bride’s wishes, never a template. The goal is to enhance each bride’s natural features so that she sees herself, at her best, in the mirror and in every photograph.

Built for Long Days and Longer Photo Sessions

Wedding makeup has to survive hours of rituals, dancing and photography. Twinkle works with an international line-up of premium brands, including NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Natasha Denona, Tarte and One/Size, each chosen for its staying power, flawless finish and how beautifully it translates on camera.

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Travelling Where the Weddings Are

Her client list reflects how global the Indian wedding has become. Brides from the United States, Dubai, London, Australia and Germany have chosen her for their big day. Within India, she regularly travels for destination weddings, from the palaces of Udaipur and Jaipur to the hill settings of Mussoorie and Jim Corbett. This willingness to travel has made her one of the most in-demand bridal makeup artists in Delhi, particularly for families planning multi-day celebrations away from home.

“I love dolling up my brides,” Twinkle says. “The best part is enhancing their features and getting to know them personally. Meeting new people and being part of their story makes it an experience far beyond makeup.”

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From Pearl Academy to Her Own Name

Twinkle’s interest in makeup began in childhood. She trained at Pearl Academy and refined her technique under Meera Sakrani. Although she comes from a family with an established manufacturing business in Delhi, she chose to build something of her own.

“My family’s business gave me strong values and an understanding of what it takes to build something,” she says. “But I wanted to create something that was truly mine, one brush stroke at a time.”

Teaching, and What Comes Next

Alongside bridal work, Twinkle runs personalised masterclasses for emerging makeup artists at her home studio in Pitampura. The sessions offer end-to-end makeup learning, from skin preparation and colour theory to long-wear techniques and the art of building lasting client relationships.

Her next step is to expand into education and products, with her own makeup academy and her own makeup brand. Both will be guided by a simple promise: premium quality and exceptional service, with nothing diluted for the sake of scale.