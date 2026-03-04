Best YouTube Channels to Learn Share Market Trading and Investing in India | Image: Initiative

New Delhi [India], March 02: India’s retail investor base has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by easier access to demat accounts, mobile trading platforms, and financial awareness. Alongside this growth, YouTube has emerged as a major learning hub for stock market education. From beginners exploring the basics to active traders refining strategy, structured video content is now a preferred medium for market learning.

While thousands of finance channels exist, only a few combine clarity, consistency, and practical frameworks. The following YouTube channels are widely followed for share market education in India.

GTF a Stock Market Institute

GTF a stock market institute known for its structured demand and supply–based trading methodology. The institute focuses on price action, institutional participation, and multi-timeframe analysis instead of relying heavily on conventional lagging indicators. Its teaching framework is designed to help traders understand how large market participants influence price movements.

GTF’s courses typically cover demand and supply zone identification, market structure analysis, multi-timeframe alignment, sector strength analysis, risk management, and disciplined trade execution. The institute also provides practical chart-reading sessions to help learners apply concepts in real-market conditions. Notably, its 52-hour complete trading course available on YouTube ( Trading in the Zone Elementary) has crossed 1 crore (10 million) views, reflecting strong engagement among retail traders.

With over 2 million subscribers, GTF uses YouTube as a major educational platform while also offering structured training programs and proprietary tools such as its Automatic Demand and Supply Indicator on TradingView. The tool is designed to automatically mark key demand and supply zones, track broader market direction, and support top-down analysis for systematic decision-making.

Rachana Ranade

Rachana Ranade is widely known for simplifying fundamental analysis and long-term investing concepts. Her channel covers balance sheet reading, valuation techniques, and IPO analysis in a structured and beginner-friendly format. The academic clarity of her teaching style makes the channel especially popular among first-time investors.

Pranjal Kamra

Pranjal Kamra focuses on long-term wealth creation and financial literacy. His content frequently discusses risk management, market behavior, and realistic return expectations. The channel appeals to young investors seeking a disciplined and research-driven approach to equity investing.

Vivek Bajaj

Vivek Bajaj is recognized for content centered on technical analysis and trading psychology. His videos include strategy discussions, interviews with experienced traders, and insights into execution discipline. Intermediate traders often follow his channel to refine strategy frameworks and improve consistency.

Asset Yogi

Asset Yogi blends stock market basics with personal finance education. The channel simplifies investment concepts and frequently connects market participation with broader financial planning, making it a useful starting point for beginners.

A Shift Toward Structured Learning

The growing popularity of these channels reflects a broader change in India’s trading culture. Retail participants are increasingly moving away from informal tips and toward structured education models. However, market professionals continue to advise viewers to verify information, maintain disciplined risk management, and avoid unrealistic profit expectations.