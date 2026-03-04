Mrinal Kishor Expands BOBIS Group’s National Footprint Through BOBIS Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and BOBIS Political Events

Mrinal Kishor, Founder and MD of the BOBIS Group, is strengthening the organisation’s position as a professionally driven and youth-powered enterprise in India’s fast-evolving event and public engagement industry. With multiple operational verticals, including BOBIS Entertainment Private Limited, BOBIS Political Events, BOBIS Farms and the upcoming BOBIS Fuels Air Kai initiative, Mrinal Kishor is building a scalable organisation focused on credibility, structured execution and long-term partnerships.

Under the leadership of Mrinal Kishor, BOBIS Entertainment has developed a strong operational framework for large-scale cultural programs, public festivals and celebrity artist management. The company recently entered the Andhra Pradesh market by successfully executing the Lighthouse Festival in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). The project included complete on-ground event operations along with professional celebrity artist management, reinforcing BOBIS Entertainment’s capability to deliver high-impact events across new regional markets.

In another landmark milestone, TEAM BOBIS also delivered on-ground execution and operational support for the prestigious Opening Ceremony of Coca-Cola’s new bottling plant at Buxar, Bihar, further strengthening the group’s credentials in handling high-profile industrial and corporate launches.

BOBIS Political Events, another key vertical of the group, supports political and public-sector programs with end-to-end coordination, field execution, stakeholder handling and logistics planning. The vertical has been designed to meet the operational requirements of high-sensitivity and high-visibility public platforms, further strengthening the institutional profile of the BOBIS Group.

A defining strength of Mrinal Kishor’s leadership is his consistent investment in youth-led teams and skill-based training. By creating real project exposure and structured growth pathways, Mrinal has built a performance-driven workforce that delivers reliability across diverse assignments.

With its expanding presence across multiple states and consistent delivery standards, the BOBIS Group is steadily being recognised as the best event management company ecosystem for cultural, political and large public events in India. Mrinal Kishor continues to position BOBIS Entertainment and BOBIS Political Events as trusted national partners for professionally managed, large-format engagements.

