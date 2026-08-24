Beyond Profits, Entrepreneurs Creating Impact

This special online feature celebrates 12 entrepreneurs who transform ideas into enterprises, fueling innovation, creating jobs, and shaping economies. It is the courage, creativity, and resilience that define entrepreneurship in all its forms. In today's rapidly changing business landscape, a Next-generation of entrepreneurs are emerging with new ideas that go beyond profit to create meaningful impact.

1. Sreedhar Bevara, Founder, Aayu AI: Building the Personalised Health Journey

Founded by entrepreneur, author and leadership expert Sreedhar Bevara, Aayu AI is a longitudinal healthcare intelligence platform unifying medical history, lifestyle and health data into one personalised Health Journey. It connects medical records, symptoms, diet, fitness and sleep to generate AI insights, strengthen preventive care and enable smarter decisions. A Google for Startups-supported venture incubated at BITS Pilani Dubai, Aayu AI has raised $500,000 and is set to go live in mid-September. Showcases with Manipal Health, Pennsylvania doctors and Vijaya Medical Centre have drawn positive feedback. Bevara met AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to discuss healthcare innovation. His thought-leadership work has received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. Santosh Kumar Sahu: Building India’s Next-Generation Agri-Warehousing and Rural Supply Chain Ecosystem

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Santosh Kumar Sahu, Co-founder & CEO of Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd ., is a first-generation entrepreneur transforming India’s agricultural value chain through technology, warehousing and financial inclusion. An agriculture graduate from OUAT and MBA in Agri-Business, he brings over two decades of experience across warehousing, commodity financing, procurement, retail and logistics. Since co-founding Gogreen, Santosh has helped build an ecosystem connecting scientific storage, collateral management, quality assurance, logistics, farmers, FPOs, traders and banks. Under his leadership, Gogreen has scaled across India, managing millions of tonnes of commodities and enabling structured finance. His philosophy: build trust, empower people and create sustainable value.

3. Dr. Moumita Nandy, Founder, Haus of Calm | Founder, Human Sustainability Initiative

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Dr. Moumita Nandy is a clinical psychologist, researcher, entrepreneur, and healthcare professional dedicated to advancing mental health and holistic human wellbeing. As the Founder of Haus of Calm and the Human Sustainability Initiative, she is developing an integrated approach that brings together mental health, preventive healthcare, organisational wellbeing, longevity, and public policy. Her work is guided by the belief that sustainable human development requires collaboration across disciplines. To deepen her understanding of healthcare, law, human rights, and policy, Dr. Nandy is also pursuing legal studies. Through the Human Sustainability Initiative, she seeks to advance conversations around mental health as a human right, preventive healthcare, and building resilient communities.

4. Harini Prabhu, Vice President – Account Management, Marcom & Digital, PRHUB Integrated Marketing Communications

With 17+ years of experience across advertising, digital marketing, media, entrepreneurship and integrated communications, Harini Prabhu represents the evolving face of modern entrepreneurship. A co-founder across three ventures spanning advertising and digital marketing, video production, and consumer retail, she has built businesses, brands, teams and customer experiences from the ground up. Today, at PRHUB Integrated Marketing Communications, she leads integrated mandates across brand, digital, content and media, having worked with 150+ brands. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in connecting strategy with execution, creativity with accountability, and people with performance. Beyond business, she actively mentors young professionals, entrepreneurs and women leaders.

5. Ravikant Nim, Founder & CEO, Novome Private Limited.

After 19 years of building beauty and wellness brands across India and Southeast Asia, Ravikant Nim noticed a gap in Indian skincare: products often formulated for lighter skin profiles, despite most Indian skin falling within Fitzpatrick III to V. His experience—including turning around Oriflame Myanmar and being recognised as Best MD across 62 global markets—led him to create NOVOME, a clinical-actives skincare brand built specifically for Indian skin. Launching in September 2026, NOVOME will debut with three targeted serums and India’s first multi-active moisturiser, addressing pigmentation, acne and skin-barrier repair. With visible actives at honest concentrations and a science-first, no-nonsense approach, Ravikant and NOVOME aim to make effective skincare more relevant, transparent and accessible for Indian consumers

6. Jayati Goel | Founder, Hey Teen

Jayati Goel, founder of Hey Teen, is redefining teen skincare in India. A certified cosmetic formulation expert (ADCS, UK; EDCT, India), based in Himachal Pradesh, Jayati turned a simple observation into a purpose-driven mission: teenagers were navigating skincare shelves designed primarily for adults, with little made specifically for their changing skin and needs. Starting from scratch, she built Hey Teen, a clean, dermatologist-recommended, science-backed brand created exclusively for teens and young adults. Every formula begins with one simple question: “Is this truly safe and right for a teenager?” From the Honey Bee Lip Balm to the Hydra Glow Face Wash, Jayati combines formulation expertise with a deep understanding of teenage needs. Through Hey Teen, she is building a new generation of skincare rooted in science, safety, confidence, and care.

7. Nitin Kapur, Co-Founder and Director of Wealthyfy

Born in Jalandhar and raised across Jalandhar and Jaipur, Nitin Kapur brings a grounded understanding of India’s financial landscape, shaped by strong academic credentials and nearly 25 years of extensive industry experience. He is the Co-Founder and Director of Wealthyfy and a Business Associate of IIFL. Under his leadership, the organisation manages Assets Under Management of over ₹6,000 crore, supported by a network of 20+ branches across North India and Mumbai. His approach combines business growth with a strong commitment to client-centric financial solutions. He is also the author of Gullak – Practical Mantras for Financial Planning, a practical guide to building financial security through disciplined saving, informed investing and the power of small, consistent steps.

8. Uma Yoganand | Author | Mentor

Authorpreneurship transcends traditional publishing. It's about creating ecosystems where stories become catalysts for change. Uma exemplifies this shift, transforming 15 years of corporate insight into a literary portfolio that educates, inspires, and mentors. Through the Likhega India Mission, she's mentored 50+ aspiring authors toward publication, proving that an authorpreneur's true asset isn't a single bestseller but a thriving community of storytellers. Her One Life series and Women of History works demonstrate this philosophy: books as bridges between readers, untold narratives, and purpose-driven careers. As Honoree Corder notes, "The author entrepreneur doesn't just write books; they build an ecosystem around their words." Uma's legacy exemplifies this truth. Authorpreneurship isn't about selling books, it's about building legacies that multiply impact across generations.

9. Namrata Karad, Founder and Creative Director - Ahikoza

Namrata Karad is the Founder and Creative Director of Ahikoza, a globally recognised luxury accessories label founded in 2016. An entrepreneur, designer and brand builder, Namrata brings together creative vision, marketing expertise and strategic business acumen to shape Ahikoza’s distinctive design language rooted in geometry, craftsmanship and conscious materials. The brand has gained international recognition through regular appearances at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys and Festival de Cannes, alongside collaborations with global personalities and creatives. With the acquisition of a majority stake by Brahm Group in 2025, Ahikoza by Brahm is expanding its presence across India and international markets.

10. Pallavi Goorha, Founder, PG Communication

Pallavi Goorha brings to the table an aggressive dynamism, a deep love for creativity, and a determination to see ideas through to completion. She formerly worked at Everest Brand Solutions as Corporate Communication Head before founding PG Communication. With over 30 years of experience in public relations and strategic communications, she has been closely associated with the media and journalism ecosystem. Coming from an eclectic professional background, the team at PG Communication carries strong expertise in journalism and communications. This foundation distinctly strengthens client management, public relations, and media relations, enabling sharper storytelling and more credible brand narratives. Having completed 16 successful years in May 2026, PG Communication has evolved into a trusted communications partner for brands across sector.

11. Akhilesh K. Verma, Founder & CEO of Akoode Technologies

Akhilesh Verma: Driving AI and Software Innovation from India. Akhilesh K. Verma is a technology entrepreneur, AI strategist, and Founder & CEO of Akoode Technologies, a fast-growing technology company focused on artificial intelligence, custom software development, digital transformation, and emerging technologies. Under his leadership, Akoode Technologies has established itself as a global technology partner, serving businesses across India, the USA, Europe, and other international markets. The company delivers AI-powered applications, enterprise software, mobile applications, automation platforms, eCommerce solutions, data analytics, computer vision, and digital transformation services. Today, Akoode is positioning itself among India’s leading AI and software development companies, with a growing portfolio of global clients and technology projects.

12. Naveen Tiwari, Co-Founder of Scrabble