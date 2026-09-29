Beyond the Blank Wall: House of Tamyra Brings Art, Framing and Craftsmanship Together Under One Roof

Mumbai: As Indian homes and commercial spaces become increasingly design-conscious, art is finding a more important place in the way interiors are imagined. People are investing in better furniture, lighting, materials and objects that reflect their personality, yet discovering the right artwork and getting it finished to the right standard can still mean looking across multiple places.

House of Tamyra, launching from Mumbai with an India-wide offering, is setting out to make that experience simpler by bringing art prints, paintings and custom framing together at one place.



The brand has been conceived around a straightforward idea that the artwork on a wall should feel as considered as everything around it. Rather than treating art as something added at the very end of an interior, House of Tamyra looks at it as an integral part of how a space feels, looks and expresses its personality.

Its collection spans a wide range of artistic styles and visual moods, including abstract, figurative, botanical and nature-inspired works, contemporary and minimal compositions, bohemian influences, typography and quotes, vintage-inspired imagery, landscapes, architectural artwork, monochromatic pieces and expressive modern art. The variety is intended to give customers the freedom to discover artwork that works with different interiors, personalities and aesthetics.

For House of Tamyra, however, the experience does not end with choosing the artwork. The brand brings the entire journey together, from selecting a print or painting to choosing its size, presentation and frame, and ultimately receiving a professionally finished piece. Customers can also bring their own photographs, memories or artwork to be transformed through the brand’s personalised framing service.

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Craftsmanship sits at the centre of this offering. Considerable attention is given to the elements that determine the quality of a finished artwork from carefully selected papers and high-quality printing to glass, mounting, frame construction and finishing. Materials are sourced from different parts of the world, with an emphasis on quality, while the framing itself is approached as a craft rather than simply a functional finishing step.

The distinction is in the details: colour reproduction, paper texture, proportions, glass quality, precision of mounting and the finish of the frame all contribute to how a piece ultimately sits within a space. House of Tamyra aims to bring the same level of care to these details that customers increasingly expect from the rest of their interiors.

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The brand is backed by the experience of Stanza Corporate Art Gallery, a Mumbai-based art and framing business that has been operating since 2006. Over nearly two decades, Stanza has worked with leading architects and interior designers, prominent hospitality groups, established hotels and businesses across India, building extensive experience in art, framing and professionally designed spaces.

That foundation gives House of Tamyra an understanding of art that extends beyond the artwork including scale, proportion, framing, materials and the way a finished piece interacts with an interior. The new brand brings that expertise into a contemporary, more accessible destination designed for customers across India.

The launch comes at a time when the Indian home décor landscape is evolving rapidly. Consumers are becoming more discerning about what they bring into their homes and increasingly looking for products that are distinctive, well made and reflective of their personal taste. Art naturally forms part of that evolution, creating an opportunity for a dedicated destination that makes discovering, selecting and finishing artwork a more seamless experience.

House of Tamyra aims to fill that space by creating a one-stop destination for art and framing bringing together curation, choice, quality and craftsmanship under one roof.

From a single art print to an original painting, from a carefully framed personal photograph to a larger artwork selected for a professionally designed space, the brand is building an ecosystem around the wall rather than simply selling what goes on it.

Launching nationwide from its Mumbai base, House of Tamyra is bringing this offering to customers across India, with the ambition of making quality art and professional framing more accessible while giving people a clear destination to turn to when their walls need something more.