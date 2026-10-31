Beyond The Classroom: Teaching Next Generation The Art Of Living Well

With children’s activities planned for 2027, Go Greek Yogurt is drawing on Mediterranean traditions, storytelling and play to help families reconnect with the foundations of a life lived well.

Children can navigate a digital world of astonishing complexity, yet many of the skills that shape a grounded life are learned far from a screen: how to care for the body, make thoughtful choices, connect with others and find pleasure in the ordinary.

For Go Greek Yogurt, those lessons are becoming the focus of a new chapter. Beginning in 2027, the Mediterranean-inspired brand plans to introduce children’s programs and activities centered on the art of living well. The initiative grows from a conviction held by its creator, Tanja Murgel-Subotic: that knowledge of ourselves — our habits, relationships, emotions and connection with nature — deserves a meaningful place alongside academic learning.

Tanja is especially interested in the wisdom carried through Greek and Mediterranean traditions. For generations, children learned about food, the seasons, hospitality and community by participating in family life. The goal is not to

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romanticize the past or suggest ancient practices replace modern science, but to preserve useful knowledge and make it accessible to a generation surrounded by constant digital stimulation.

At the center of the effort is YOPP, the Go Greek Yogurt mascot that Tanja is developing into a storytelling character with adventures of its own. Accompanying YOPP activity books introduce characters, coloring, and playful exercises inspired by Mediterranean lifestyle principles. Future stories and activities are intended to make themes such as gratitude, nourishment, movement, nature and belonging approachable for children.

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The three founders — Tanja Murgel-Subotic, David Subotic and Jonathan Magaritakis Williams — are parents themselves. In their own families, they value shared meals, time outdoors, community and habits that encourage balance. Those experiences have strengthened their wish to create opportunities for other families to explore these principles together, without prescribing a single formula for raising children.

For Tanja, the ambition is also about self-mastery in its earliest form: helping young people build awareness, curiosity and discernment so they can make considered decisions as they grow. Stories can plant the first seeds. Everyday rituals can help them take root. The initiative extends Go Greek Yogurt’s founding purpose beyond the bowl and into Beyond the Classroom: Teaching the Next Generation the Art of Living Well. With children’s activities planned for 2027, Go Greek Yogurt is drawing on Mediterranean traditions, storytelling and play to help families reconnect with the foundations of a life lived well.

Children can navigate a digital world of astonishing complexity, yet many of the skills that shape a grounded life are learned far from a screen: how to care for the body, make thoughtful choices, connect with others and find pleasure in the ordinary.

For Go Greek Yogurt, those lessons are becoming the focus of a new chapter. Beginning in 2027, the Mediterranean-inspired brand plans to introduce children’s programs and activities centered on the art of living well. The initiative grows from a conviction held by its creator, Tanja Murgel-Subotic: that knowledge of ourselves — our habits, relationships, emotions and connection with nature — deserves a meaningful place alongside academic learning.

Tanja is especially interested in the wisdom carried through Greek and Mediterranean traditions. For generations, children learned about food, the seasons, hospitality and community by participating in family life. The goal is not to romanticize the past or suggest ancient practices replace modern science, but to preserve useful knowledge and make it accessible to a generation surrounded by constant digital stimulation.

At the center of the effort is YOPP, the Go Greek Yogurt mascot that Tanja is developing into a storytelling character with adventures of its own. Accompanying YOPP activity books introduce characters, coloring, and playful exercises inspired by Mediterranean lifestyle principles. Future stories and activities are intended to make themes such as gratitude, nourishment, movement, nature and belonging approachable for children.

The three founders — Tanja Murgel-Subotic, David Subotic and Jonathan Magaritakis Williams — are parents themselves. In their own families, they value shared meals, time outdoors, community and habits that encourage balance. Those experiences have strengthened their wish to create opportunities for other families to explore these principles together, without prescribing a single formula for raising children.