Bhutan and Adani Group Sign Deal to Develop 5,000 MW Hydropower Projects

The Adani Group has signed a major agreement with Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to jointly develop 5,000 megawatts (MW) of hydropower projects in the country. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu, in the presence of Bhutan’s Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and other senior officials.

This new deal builds on an ongoing partnership between the two sides for the Wangchhu Hydropower Project, which will generate 570 to 900 MW of power. In this project, DGPC will hold a 51% stake, and Adani Green Hydro Ltd will hold 49%.

The 5,000 MW development plan will include new hydropower and pumped storage projects, which will be rolled out in phases after detailed project reports are prepared.

Naresh Telgu, Chief Operating Officer of Adani Green Hydro Ltd, said the partnership shows Adani’s commitment to clean energy and regional energy security. He added that it would help Bhutan export green energy to India.

DGPC’s Managing Director, Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, said the deal would further strengthen Bhutan’s energy ties with India and help develop the country’s hydropower resources. He said DGPC looks forward to working with Adani and learning from its global experience.

DGPC is Bhutan’s main hydropower company and has been central to the country’s clean energy goals. The Adani Group brings experience in energy infrastructure, project development, and access to Indian power markets.

As part of the collaboration, Adani will help integrate Bhutan’s power into India’s electricity system, ensuring a stable power supply and stronger energy trade in the region. The project is supported by both the Bhutan and Indian governments.

This effort also supports Bhutan’s Renewable Energy Roadmap, which aims to develop 20,000 MW of new power generation capacity by 2040. The plan includes not just hydropower, but also solar, geothermal, and new investments through international partnerships.