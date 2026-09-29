Big Kay SMG: Turning A Lifelong Love For Music Into An Evolving Artist Career

Long before becoming known as Big Kay SMG, music was already a significant part of his life. His interest began in childhood, shaped by a natural attraction to sound and the creative process. That early passion grew into a serious pursuit, leading him to study music, work behind the scenes, and eventually develop his own identity as an artist.

Big Kay SMG began formal music training in 2015. The experience gave him a foundation in the craft and helped him develop the skills that would later support his work in production. It was an important starting point in turning his interest in music into a professional direction.

In 2020, he began working as a music director, producing tracks for other artists. Several of the songs he worked on went on to become major hits, adding to his experience and helping him build a presence in the industry. His work in this role offered a practical understanding of how tracks are developed and brought to audiences.

His career entered a new phase in 2021, when he stepped forward as an artist and released an EP alongside Farmaan SMG and Baggh-E SMG. Together, they are known as SMG, or Sardari Music Gang. The project marked a move from producing music for others to sharing his own artistic expression with listeners.

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Since then, Big Kay SMG has continued to develop his catalogue and connect with a growing fanbase. Tracks such as C.R.E.A.M POSSE, NYPD, BEXLEY ROAD, and EX-FILES are among the releases associated with his journey. His music has gained recognition across platforms and reached listeners internationally, supporting his growing profile within the music scene.

Working as both a music director and an artist has given Big Kay SMG experience across different parts of the creative process. His background in production remains an important part of his approach, while his own releases allow him to explore his artistic direction and connect more directly with his audience.

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Live performance is the next area of focus for Big Kay SMG. He plans to take his music to the stage through shows and performances, giving fans an opportunity to experience his work in person. These plans represent a new chapter in his journey and an opportunity to expand his connection with listeners.