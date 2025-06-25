In a stunning and decisive blow to political manipulation, all charges against former Nagad executives, Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk and Executive Director Md Shafayet Alam, have been emphatically withdrawn. The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today officially dismissed the allegations, stating bluntly that the accusations were baseless, driven by deliberate misinformation and politically motivated malice.

The ACC’s decision follows months of aggressive investigation and exhaustive court battles, during which independent auditors and forensic financial experts aggressively dismantled false claims of embezzlement totalling Tk 645 crore. Overwhelming and undeniable evidence presented in court showed complete financial transparency and regulatory compliance by Mishuk and Alam, directly exposing the deceitful nature of the initial allegations.

Barrister Nawshad Jamir, the senior legal counsel for the defence, issued a fierce and uncompromising statement:

“This case was nothing short of a vicious, politically motivated conspiracy, intended solely to tarnish the hard-earned reputation and pioneering contributions of two extraordinary leaders in Bangladesh’s digital finance sector. Today’s definitive outcome represents an absolute and total vindication of Mr. Tanvir A Mishuk and Mr. Md Shafayet Alam. Their unshakeable commitment to integrity, transparency, and national progress has prevailed against attempts to sabotage their legacy. This is not just a legal victory; it is a resounding moral defeat for those who sought to undermine justice and innovation.”

Investigations have traced the false allegations back to anonymous informants tied to competing interests within the financial industry, raising grave concerns about the manipulation of regulatory institutions for personal and political vendettas.

This landmark victory has sent shockwaves through Bangladesh’s fintech and business communities. Industry veterans, leaders, and former colleagues have rallied strongly behind Mishuk and Alam, demanding immediate regulatory reforms to protect visionary financial enterprises from such reprehensible abuses of power in the future.

Social media platforms have erupted with passionate support, with citizens fiercely demanding accountability and justice against those who engineered these unfounded charges.