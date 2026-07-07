C. Krishniah Chetty Enters Digital Investment Segment with ‘MoneyPenny’

Bengaluru, India: In a move to tap evolving consumer preferences for flexible and digital-first savings instruments, C. Krishniah Chetty has launched MoneyPenny, an investment-linked jewellery plan, marking its entry into the digital investment segment. The company describes the offering as a smartphone-first platform aimed at younger and digitally inclined consumers.

The plan allows customers to invest starting ₹100, with no upper limit, without any fixed instalment schedule, or penalties for irregular contributions. It is accessible via a mobile application and across the company’s retail stores. It’s an anytime payment, any amount, any number of instalments as their clients wish.

MoneyPenny enables accumulation based on averaged prices of not only gold, but also on diamonds, platinum, and silver over an 11-month tenure. The platform uses a “Smart Averaging” mechanism to track precious metal across contributions, aimed at reducing the impact of market fluctuations. At maturity, customers receive the benefit of the lower of the averaged or prevailing market rates, offering a hedge against price volatility.

The offering includes incentives such as returns of up to 12% per annum, 24% per annum on the first instalment made during the customer’s birth month and surprise benefit on maturity. With no lock-in clients may use accumulated monies anytime as well, prior to maturity (without benefits). The company said there are no management fees, and users can track their investments in real time through the app.

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Customers can redeem accumulated value across categories including gold, diamond and platinum jewellery, or silverware, gemstones, and accessories at maturity.

“We are seeing a shift in how customers approach jewellery purchases, with greater preference for flexibility and digital convenience,” said Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director, C. Krishniah Chetty Group. “MoneyPenny is designed to address this by allowing customers to build value at their own pace while staying connected to real-time pricing across precious materials, simply on their smart phone. With real-time view on rates, and accumulated weights of precious metals.”

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The launch comes as jewellery retailers increasingly explore structured savings and investment-linked products to engage younger, digitally inclined consumers.

Apple Store - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ckc-moneypenny/id6754918055

Google play -https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ckc_jewellers

About the Company:

Founded in 1869, C. Krishniah Chetty is a Bengaluru-based jewellery house with a legacy spanning over 157 years. Established by Cotha Krishniah Chetty, the brand began as a craft-led enterprise in the British Cantonment and evolved into a jewellery retailer known for its focus on design, craftsmanship, and heritage.

Over the decades, the company has served royal households across India, including the Mysore royal family, and has participated in international expositions such as the Delhi, Lahore, and Paris exhibitions in the early 20th century. It has also maintained historical associations with global names such as Mappin & Webb and Rolex through bespoke commissions.