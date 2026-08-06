Cashback Credit Cards Vs Reward Points Explained

A cashback credit card gives a direct value on eligible spending, usually as a statement credit (Reduces your credit card bill) or account credit (Usually wallet or bank). Reward points are different. When you purchase something, you get points which can be redeemed later for vouchers, products, travel, or other catalogue options.

Both can be useful. The issue is that many cardholders compare only the headline rate. A 5% cashback offer looks better than 2 reward points per ₹100 until caps, exclusions, and redemption rules are checked. Which is better for regular expenses? Let’s compare each option.

Key Takeaways

Cashback is simpler when the goal is direct monthly savings.

Reward points can give higher value when redemption options match usage.

The real comparison is net value after caps, exclusions, fees, and redemption rules.

How Cashback Works

Cashback is a return on eligible spending. If a card gives 1% cashback and you spend ₹20,000 on eligible categories, the value may be ₹200 before caps or exclusions. The amount may be adjusted against the statement or credited as per the issuer's rules.

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Cashback is useful for regular expenses including groceries, utility bills, online shopping, fuel, dining, etc. It provides value upfront.

However, there is usually a cap. For example, a card offers 5% cashback, but with a cap of ₹500/month.

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Further spending may earn a lower rate or no cashback once the cap is reached. This is why monthly spending patterns matter more than the headline percentage.

How Reward Points Work

A credit card for rewards usually offers points on eligible transactions. These points may be redeemed later. The value of those points is decided by a conversion rate; this conversion rate varies on the card and redemption channel. For instance, one point may be equal to ₹0.25, ₹0.50, etc.

Reward cards are helpful for spending in a particular category. Additionally, the user should be willing to track spending categories, point expiry, and redemption. For instance, a travel card can be useful for frequent travellers as they get value through air miles or hotel vouchers accumulated on it.

Which Is Better For Regular Expenses

For recurring expenses, cashback is often more valuable. Monthly bills, groceries, and online shopping can produce regular returns. It also reduces the need to study a reward catalogue.

While reward points may work better for people with concentrated spending. For instance, a frequent traveller may benefit more from points that convert into flights or hotel stays.

The decision should be based on redemption behaviour. Cashback may be a suitable option if you forget to track and redeem points. On the other hand, if you actively plan redemptions and understand the point value, rewards can be more flexible.

Value Comparison With Numbers

Let’s assume someone spends ₹30,000 per month. A cashback card with 1% cashback provides ₹300 per month, or ₹3,600 a year.

On the contrary, if a reward card provides 2 points per ₹100 spent, the user can accumulate 600 points a month. If each point is worth ₹0.25, the monthly value is ₹150. Additionally, the value may depend on the card type. If points are redeemed for travel at a higher value, the outcome may change.

This is why one card cannot be called better for everyone. The cardholder needs to calculate value using actual spending categories and real redemption value.

What To Check Before Choosing

Check the annual fee, monthly cashback cap, reward expiry, redemption fee, excluded categories, minimum redemption threshold, and whether utility, rent, fuel, wallet, insurance or education payments are excluded.

Also check the billing cycle. Cashback credited after one or two cycles may not reduce the current bill immediately. Reward points may take time to reflect. These timelines matter if you are planning purchases around offers.

Those exploring a cashback card like the Kotak cashback credit card can compare its eligible categories, cashback structure and fee-waiver terms with their usual monthly expenses.

A Quick Test Before Choosing

When you are confused between the two choices. Here is what you should do:

Use one past month of card or bank transactions and group the expenses into three buckets:

Groceries and bills

Online shopping

Travel or lifestyle

Then calculate what each card would have returned on those actual spends. This is more useful than comparing advertised rates because it reflects real behaviour.

Also decide whether you want value every month or value later. Cashback suits people who like immediate and visible reduction. Rewards suit people who can wait, track points, and redeem them at the right place. If that extra tracking feels like work, a simpler cashback structure may be better for regular expenses.

Conclusion