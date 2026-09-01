Chandigarh Homeopath Dr Vikas Singhal Confirmed As Speaker At 79th LMHI World Congress in Merida, Mexico

Chandigarh: A homeopathic physician from Chandigarh is set to represent India at what is widely regarded as the most significant international gathering in the field of homeopathy. Dr. Vikas Singhal has been formally invited to speak at the 79th World Congress of the Liga Medicorum Homoeopathica Internationalis (LMHI), scheduled for October 21 to 24, 2026, in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, with delegates expected from more than 70 countries.

Dr. Singhal, who has practised classical homeopathy for close to 23 years through clinics in Chandigarh and Mohali alongside teleconsultation services for patients abroad, has built his clinical and academic work around chronic and complex conditions. His invitation to the Merida congress follows the acceptance of a research paper documenting a case of chronic osteomyelitis, a bone infection considered among the more difficult conditions to manage in long-term care, which he treated using an individualised homeopathic approach. The paper has been accepted for oral presentation at the congress.

Understanding Osteomyelitis

Osteomyelitis is an infection that takes hold within bone tissue, most commonly caused by bacteria, though fungal infections account for a smaller share of cases. The infection can reach the bone in several ways: through the bloodstream from an infection elsewhere in the body, through direct contamination following an injury or surgical procedure, or by spreading inward from a nearby wound or soft tissue infection.

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The condition can occur at any age, though certain factors raise the risk substantially, among them diabetes, poor circulation, a weakened immune system, open fractures, pressure sores and recent orthopaedic surgery involving implants such as plates or screws. Doctors typically classify the condition as either acute, developing rapidly over a short span, or chronic, where the infection persists in the bone for months or years, sometimes returning even after apparently successful treatment.

Warning signs include bone pain that does not ease or worsens over time, swelling and tenderness around the affected site, fever, general fatigue, discharge from a wound and slow healing. In its chronic form, symptoms can be far less dramatic, presenting instead as recurring pain or intermittent discharge from an old wound rather than a sudden spike in fever, which is why physicians caution against dismissing lingering symptoms as ordinary post-injury healing.

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Diagnosis generally combines a patient's medical history with physical examination, blood tests and imaging such as X-rays, MRI or CT scans, with MRI considered particularly useful for picking up early soft tissue and bone changes. In more complicated presentations, a tissue or bone sample may be taken to identify the specific organism responsible, since this guides the choice of treatment.

Conventional management of bacterial osteomyelitis usually begins with antibiotics, often administered intravenously before switching to an oral course, sometimes extending over several weeks. Surgery may become necessary to drain an abscess, remove dead or infected bone tissue, or take out infected orthopaedic hardware. Physicians generally stress that treatment should run its full course even if pain or fever appears to subside early, and that diabetic patients in particular need close attention to wound care to prevent infections from reaching the bone in the first place.

The Case Behind the Congress Invitation

It is against this clinical backdrop that Dr. Singhal's paper, titled "A Case of Chronic Osteomyelitis Treated with Homeopathy," will be presented at the LMHI Congress in Merida. The paper documents his approach to a chronic case using classical case-taking methods, a detailed, individualised style of history-taking that homeopathy relies on, combined with attention to diet, lifestyle and long-term follow-up.

This is not Dr. Singhal's first outing on the international circuit. He has previously presented osteomyelitis-related case work at the International Homeopathic Seminar 2025 in London and at the World Homeopathy Day event hosted by the London College of Homeopathy, and has also presented a keloid case study at an international Ayush conference in Dubai. He edits the UK-based Journal of Practice-based Homeopathy Research and the Indore-based Sehat Evam Surat National Monthly Magazine, both of which carry case-based clinical writing from practitioners in the field.

A single case presentation, however well documented, is not the same thing as clinical proof that a treatment works across the wider patient population, and readers should not take a case study as a substitute for medical advice. Anyone with a suspected bone infection, or symptoms that persist beyond what would be expected from an ordinary injury, should seek a proper diagnosis and discuss treatment options with a qualified healthcare professional rather than relying on any single published case.