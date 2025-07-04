Child Actress & Internet Star Mahi Desai Lands Her First TV Show

Who doesn’t know Mahi Desai? Her cute dance steps and expressive acting have made her a favourite across social media. With every move and reel, she brings a dose of fun and drama that the internet can’t get enough of. After charming lakhs of followers online, Mahi is now all set to make her TV debut, ready to win hearts on a bigger screen.

At just 6 years old, Mahi Desai, India’s favorite child content creator has bagged her first-ever television show. Isn’t that astonishing? The six-year-old digital sensation has been signed on for a brand-new show that will air on the leading channel. Mahi will play the lead role. While the details are still under wraps, the show is expected to bring fun, light-hearted stories that kids will love.

For Mahi, who began her content journey with short videos shot at home, this is a big leap. The creators of the show spotted her on Instagram and felt she was the perfect fit for the role.

Mahi has a strong connection with her audience. Her content feels natural. She acts, dances, or just reacts and it works. Every reel brings out a side of her that makes people pause, smile, and share. Her presence on television marks a growing trend where content creators are making a crossover to mainstream platforms. And Mahi’s story is special because of how young she is.

While there’s no official announcement, we are sure that this new journey of hers will be even more amazing. Mahi is doing phenomenal as a child content creator. She was recently part of brand collaborations like Amazon Family, Decathlon, Twik Health and many more. She has already met several well-known faces from the Gujarati entertainment industry and earned their praises too.