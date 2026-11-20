Standfirst: Claim settlement ratio is a useful indicator of an insurer's past claims record, but it doesn't guarantee your claim. Here is how to read CSR by number and across multiple years.

Imagine you are comparing two term insurance plans. One insurer advertises a 98.5% term insurance Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR). The other shows 99.1%. How would you decide which one is safer for your family?

Most people pick the higher number and move on. It feels like the obvious call. But claim settlement ratio, or CSR, is the number most often misunderstood. It gives you helpful information, but it cannot be the only deciding factor because it doesn't tell you everything.

This guide explains what CSR means, how to read it, and what else you should check before you buy.

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What Is the Claim Settlement Ratio in Term Insurance?

Claim settlement ratio in term insurance is the number of claims an insurer settles out of the total number of claims it receives. If a company receives 100 claims and settles 98, its CSR is 98%. The other two claims were either rejected or repudiated.

A claim can be rejected because of issues with policy coverage or conditions. For example, the insured may not have submitted the required documents, the death may have occurred after the policy term, or the cause of death may have been excluded under the policy.

A claim can be repudiated because of issues with the policy's validity. For example, the policyholder may have made a material misrepresentation when purchasing the insurance, such as hiding pre-existing medical conditions or providing false income or health records.

When life insurers talk about the CSR in insurance, they are usually referring to death claims. That is when a family claims the payout (sum assured) after the policyholder passes away. A higher ratio suggests the insurer has a good record of paying such claims.

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Where Can You Find the CSR?

The data is public. Insurers must disclose their claims figures in quarterly public disclosures (Form L40), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) publishes them in its handbook on insurance statistics. However, the published data is raw, not exact CSR figures, and insurers may use different methodologies to calculate CSR.

How Is CSR Calculated?

The formula most insurers in the industry follow is simple:

CSR = (Number of Claims settled ÷ Number of Claims received) × 100

Let’s understand this better with an example.

Say an insurer receives 10,000 claims in a year and settles 9,850. Divide 9,850 by 10,000 and multiply by 100. The CSR is 98.5%.

Note: These figures are made up to show the math and do not belong to any real insurer.

What Is the Difference Between CSR by Number and CSR by Value?

Most insurers quote CSR by number, which simply counts claims. On the other hand, claims by value, called the Amount Settlement Ratio (ASR), looks at the money paid out. It compares the total amount paid with the total amount that was claimed. Since term insurance claims are either paid in full or rejected, it’s an important metric to watch.

The two can differ. Take the same insurer. Suppose it received 1,000 claims totaling ₹1,000 crore, settled 985 claims, and paid ₹900 crore. By number, it looks excellent at 98.5%. By value, it is 90%. How? A few large unpaid claims can pull the amount settlement ratio down, even when the CSR looks great.

More recent data show the same pattern.

According to Ditto Insurance's Term Data Lab, which uses IRDAI statistics and insurer public disclosures, the average CSR across life insurers by number is 99.00% for FY24 to FY26. Meanwhile, the average amount settlement ratio is 94.83% for FY23 to FY25. The periods differ because the latest financial year’s ASR data has not yet been released.

Note: If you’re wondering how to check CSR by value, look at IRDAI's annual report or handbook.

Is a 99% Claim Settlement Ratio Good?

Yes, it is a strong sign. But consistency matters more than one great year. An insurer that stays above 97% year after year shows steady practices. One that jumps from 99% to 95% and back is harder to trust.

Ditto Insurance advisors recommend looking at the past three to five years, and at both number (CSR) and value (ASR) figures, before drawing a conclusion.

What Does CSR Not Tell You?

Think of CSR as a report card for the whole class, not specific to you.

Think of it as a historical insurer-level indicator, not a prediction for any one customer.

What CSR Tells You What CSR Does Not Tell You The insurer's past claim-paying record Whether your individual claim will be paid The share of claims paid under the relevant methodology Why a specific claim was rejected or left outstanding Whether performance has been consistent over several years How term policies alone performed, unless separately disclosed Performance by number or, separately, by amount How quickly claims were settled

The underlying disclosure matters because CSR also does not measure settlement speed. For that, look at turnaround-time data or 30-day claims-settlement disclosures. Moreover, timelines differ from case to case, so treat any speed promise with care.

Why Can a Claim Be Rejected Even at a 99% CSR?

A high ratio does not guarantee your claim will be paid. Each claim is reviewed on its own, and rejections often trace back to a few basics.

Non-Disclosure: If you leave out or misstate health details, smoking habits, income, or existing policies at purchase, the insurer can question or reject the claim later.

Lapsed Premiums: If you don't pay a premium by the end of the grace period, the policy can lapse, and the cover stops.

The Contestability Period: Under Section 45 of the Insurance Act, an insurer can question a policy for misstatement within the first three years. After that, the bar is much higher, and insurers must prove fraud.

Exclusions: Every policy lists situations it does not cover. They are written in the policy document.

That does not make CSR useless.

Instead, read the ratio alongside other metrics like the ASR, complaint volume (per 10,000 claims), solvency ratio, and annual business volume. Also check the policy terms and the information provided when you buy the policy.

You cannot control every claim outcome, but accurate disclosure and timely premium payments can reduce avoidable problems.

The question shifts from "Is my insurer good enough?" to "What can I check and do to keep my own claim process smooth?"

What Can You Do to Keep Your Own Claim Process Smooth?

Start with honest and complete answers on the application form. Next, set up auto-pay so you never miss a premium payment. Read the exclusions before you sign. Tell your nominee that the policy exists and where the papers are. And most importantly, update your nominee details when life changes.

How Can an Advisor Help You Check a Policy?

Policy documents are not easy to understand, especially for first-time buyers.

This is where Ditto Insurance, an insurance advisory platform backed by Zerodha and built by the team behind Finshots, comes in. They provide end-to-end support to help users understand and buy insurance. You can book a free call, and one of their IRDAI-certified advisors will review your profile. The team then tells you about the suitable health or term insurance policies and explains the policy details in plain language, so you know exactly what you are signing up for. They follow a no-spam policy, which means no follow-up calls unless you ask for them.

Ditto Insurance also helps users compare and buy the right term insurance plan, with nominee guidance and lifetime claim support, so your family has support throughout the claim process. As of the publication date, it holds a 4.9 Google rating from over 35,000 customers.

The Bottom Line

Claim settlement ratio is a good place to start, not the finish line. It shows how an insurer has paid in the past. It cannot say what will happen to your claim. So look at the ratio over several years, check it by value as well as by number, and give complete, honest information when you buy.