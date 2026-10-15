Clean Formulation Meets Proven Absorption in MuscleBlaze's Biozyme Iso Zero

The premium protein buyer today is looking for more than a high protein number. The ingredient list matters, the source matters, and increasingly, so does the evidence behind the product.

That is the space MuscleBlaze is targeting with the launch of Biozyme Iso Zero , the first product in its Biozyme Iso premium range. The reworked 100% whey protein isolate combines a clean formulation with an absorption proposition backed by clinical research.

The product provides 27g of protein per scoop, with zero added sugar and zero artificial sweeteners. It is naturally sweetened with stevia, is 99% lactose-free, and contains five ingredients: whey isolate, MB EnzymePro, steviol glycosides, bromelain and lecithin. There are no added fillers or gums. The pack also comes with a compostable scoop.

The other half of the proposition is MB EnzymePro, an enzyme technology designed to break whey protein molecules into smaller peptides. According to MuscleBlaze, it has been clinically proven to deliver 50% higher protein absorption than regular whey, and is backed by a double U.S. patent.

Advertisement

That combination addresses two questions consumers increasingly ask before buying: what exactly is in the scoop, and what evidence supports the claims made about it.

MuscleBlaze says Biozyme Iso Zero has also undergone independent testing across the US, UK and India, covering purity, label accuracy, heavy metals, amino spiking and banned substances. The product carries credentials including Informed Protein USA, Informed Choice UK, Trustified Gold Asia and Labdoor USA.

Advertisement

The proposition is not simply about choosing a whey protein isolate. It is about bringing clean formulation and proven absorption into the same product, and giving consumers another way to judge what makes a premium protein worth paying for.