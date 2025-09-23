CM Vishnu Deo Sai attends Nuakhai Milan of Dhurwa Samaj, inaugurates new community hall “Olekh” in Jagdalpur

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed that the state government is committed to the holistic development of tribal communities. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Dharti Aba Gram Utkarsh Yojana with the vision that there should be no shortage of funds or resources for the development of tribal-dominated villages. For this scheme, a provision of ₹80,000 crore has been made. He added that the PM Janman Yojana, meant for the upliftment of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) — referred to as the adopted children of the President — is ensuring positive steps to connect these communities with the mainstream of development.

Chief Minister Shri Sai said these meaningful initiatives will usher in a wave of development in tribal areas and enable tribal communities to march ahead on the path of progress. He made these remarks while addressing the divisional-level Nuakhai Milan of the Dhurwa Samaj and the inauguration of the newly built community hall “Olekh” at the Forest School campus in Jagdalpur. On the occasion, CM Sai announced ₹75 lakh for the construction of five domes for the Dhurwa Samaj at different locations, each to be built at a cost of ₹15 lakh. He also assured approval of development proposals submitted by 36 sarpanches of the community’s gram panchayats.

Chief Minister Shri Sai performed rituals at a symbolic gudi dedicated to Goddess Danteshwari, the presiding deity of Bastar, and formally inaugurated the Dhurwa Samaj’s new community hall “Olekh.”

Paying tribute to the community’s great hero Shaheed Gundadhur, CM Sai said that this historic Nuakhai Milan is a celebration of the rich cultural traditions of the tribal society. “It is our proud tradition that before consuming any grain or fruit, we first offer it to our deities. This tradition continues today and will be preserved for generations to come,” he said.

Congratulating the Dhurwa Samaj on the inauguration of “Olekh,” he said the new facility will be extremely useful for the community’s development and serve as a venue for meetings and conventions.

CM Sai recalled the contribution of the architect of Chhattisgarh, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, keeping the welfare of tribal communities in mind, had established a separate Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the Government of India. Extending greetings on the Silver Jubilee year of Chhattisgarh, he said Vajpayee’s birth centenary year is being observed as Atal Nirman Varsh.

Highlighting the role of Special Tribal Area Development Authorities, CM Sai said that former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh had set up these bodies for Bastar and Surguja to ensure that, in addition to existing schemes, necessary development works could be carried out in these regions.

He further said that his government is actively implementing the Niyad Nellanar Yojana in Maoist-affected areas of Bastar division, ensuring roads, bridges, electricity, and drinking water along with basic facilities such as housing and ration supplies. “We are working with complete commitment to ensure that every eligible person receives the benefits of welfare schemes,” he asserted.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, extending his greetings to the members of Dhurwa Samaj, said that the coordinated effort of the society is inspiring for the younger generation. “When we continue to uphold and preserve the traditions of our ancestors, the unity and culture of our community grow stronger,” he said.

The event was also addressed by Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Bastar MP Mahesh Kashyap, and Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Dev, who extended their best wishes to the Dhurwa Samaj on the occasion of the Nuakhai Milan.

Earlier, Dhurwa Samaj’s divisional president Pappu Nag delivered the welcome address and highlighted the activities of the community. The community leaders presented CM Sai with a traditional chhatri, Dhurwa tuwal, koti, and bow and arrows as a token of their heartfelt welcome. Other guests were also welcomed in traditional fashion.